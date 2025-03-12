RISE Climate & Wine Symposium Shares Opportunities to Build More Regenerative, Resilient Vineyards & Ecosystems

Anna Brittain and Martin Reyes, MW, Co-Founders of RISE Mimi Casteel marquee keynote address at RISE 2023

RISE is returning for the third time this April, focused on actionable opportunities, including accelerated adoption of regenerative practices.

Never has it been more important for our industry to lead. In times like these, true solutions are born when we gather with curiosity and commitment, and that is precisely what RISE calls us to do.” — Mimi Casteel

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RISE Climate & Wine Symposium is returning for the third time this April, sharing results and resources for Regeneration, Innovation, Sustainability, Empowerment. This unique six-event Symposium, organized around Napa Green’s Six Pillars of Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership , has over 65 expert speakers joining from four countries and seven states. RISE is focused on actionable opportunities, facilitates mentorships, and has tracked dozens of positive impacts since 2022, including the introduction of sheep grazing at Corison, generating biochar at White Rock, and trials of three herbicide-free farming methods at Chimney Rock.One theme running through all of the RISE events is growing and accelerating the adoption of regenerative practices, creating more diverse, resilient farm ecosystems. Jonathan Lundgren, agroecologist and leader of Ecdysis Foundation and their 1000 Farms Initiative, is speaking on a forum on May 1 exploring, “Is Regenerative Ag Our Future?” Lundgren shares, “We have visited more than 1,300 farms across North America. The data is clear. Regenerative agriculture is our only path out of climate chaos."Regenerative icon Mimi Casteel is returning for a forum on May 8, asking the critical question, “Can Forest & Creek Restoration Create Localized Climate Cooling?” Casteel observes, “Never has it been more important for our industry to lead. In times like these, true solutions are born when we gather with curiosity, commitment, and accountability, and that is precisely what RISE calls us to do. Decades from now our wines and our successors will tell the stories of how we met this moment. Let’s write a good story.”“In 2022, we officially launched our Napa Green Vineyard certification, a first of its kind vineyard-specific roadmap for regenerative viticulture, soil health, climate action, and social equity,” notes Anna Brittain, Executive Director of Napa Green. “Ultimately, regenerative ag is about building healthier, more self-sustaining farms. In just over three years more than 60 growers and 90 vineyards have achieved certification, representing over 13,000 acres. RISE is an opportunity to further this work, sharing all of the expertise, direct support, and resources that are available.”Martin Reyes, MW, partner at WineWise and co-founder of RISE, says, “One of the main goals of launching the Symposium in 2022 was to provide practical and actionable pathways to regenerative systems, and foster a community of mutual support. We have to learn from nature, which thrives through diversity and interconnection. The data is clear; businesses that integrate a whole system approach to sustainability leadership outperform their counterparts. As we face the headwinds of economic and market uncertainty this philosophy isn't idealistic, it's imperative. I've spoken to many RISE participants who have shared the sustained impacts of our content on their businesses.” Join us at RISE and together we will continue to build momentum and take positive action, growing more regenerative farming and social systems.Symposium Dates & Location: April 29-May 1 & May 6-8 | Charles Krug Winery | Carriage House | 2800 Main St, St Helena, CAThank you to our Exclusive Event Sponsors: Napa Valley Vintners; MCE Clean Energy; Lallemand Plant Care

