Franconia Sculpture Park Presents Annette S. Lee’s Year-Long Exhibition: Ancient Echoes - Keepers of the Sky

Sound of Big Bang & Interstellar Space

An Immersive Exploration of Sound, Sky, and Indigenous Knowledge at Franconia Sculpture Park

SHAFER, MN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franconia Sculpture Park is honored to host "Ancient Echoes - Keepers of the Sky", a year-long immersive exhibition by artist, astrophysicist, and Indigenous scholar Annette S. Lee, PhD. This groundbreaking installation weaves together Indigenous cosmology, celestial knowledge, and environmental soundscapes, offering visitors a multi-sensory journey through the interconnectedness of sky, land, and life.

At the core of the exhibition is a blend of art, science, and Indigenous knowledge systems, designed to honor the stories held in the sky and the natural world. Visitors will experience an interactive space that integrates visual art, audio installations, and seasonal transformations, creating an ever-evolving relationship between the artwork and its environment.

"This exhibit dares to reimagine our growing disconnection from nature and aims to foster a renewed sense of connection with the cosmos,” says Lee. “Presented here is a deep connection between bird song, and acoustic recordings of other winged ones like insects, and sounds of space, recorded by NASA and ESA spacecraft. By combining blended perspectives of Indigenous culture and Western science, we hold the ‘gift of multiple perspectives for the benefit of all’.”

Exhibition Highlights:

- Seasonal Soundscapes: Featuring nature-inspired audio compositions, including the calls of the American Robin, Loon, Goldfinch, and Cedar Waxwing, alongside celestial sounds such as the Big Bang.

- Day & Night Cycles: A dynamic installation that shifts throughout the day, mirroring the rhythm of nature and the cosmos.

- Immersive Educational Component: Engaging visitors with Indigenous knowledge, astrophysical concepts, and the poetic connections between Earth and sky.

Visit the Exhibition:

The exhibition will be on display at Franconia Sculpture Park from March 22nd, 2025 to January 18th, 2026. Visitors are encouraged to experience the installation multiple times throughout the year, as its seasonal evolution and interactive elements provide a continuously changing experience.

For more information about the exhibition, special events, and artist programs, visit https://www.franconia.org/ or contact info@franconia.org.

About Franconia Sculpture Park:

Franconia Sculpture Park is a dynamic, 50-acre outdoor museum located in Shafer, MN, dedicated to supporting artists, engaging communities, and fostering meaningful connections between contemporary art and the environment.

