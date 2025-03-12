Motorcycle Accident Report Sheds Light on Key Cause of Crashes in Chicago

The Most Common Types of Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Collisions in Chicago

Over 72% of collisions last year occurred without risky or complex maneuvers by motorcyclists

Motorcyclists are often unfairly perceived as risk-takers, which this data clearly disputes. It’s time for all road users to focus on fostering mutual respect on the streets.” — Andrew Kryder, Esq.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis of motorcycle accidents in Chicago by The Kryder Law Group, LLC, reveals that over 72% of collisions last year occurred without risky or complex maneuvers by motorcyclists. Contrary to common misconceptions, this finding highlights that many accidents stem from factors beyond rider behavior, such as visibility issues, distracted driving, and lack of awareness among other motorists.Here’s a breakdown of the most common collisions involving motorcyclists traveling straight ahead:- Over 25% of motorcycle accidents involved another vehicle failing to yield the right-of-way to the motorcyclist while making a left-hand turn.- Head-on collisions accounted for approximately 25% of accidents between motorcyclists and other vehicles on the road.- An additional 13% of accidents last year involved riders being hit while traveling straight ahead while the other driver merged, changed lanes, backed up, or performed another maneuver.The report underscores the importance of collective responsibility when sharing the road. Simple adjustments—such as motorists double-checking blind spots, maintaining safe following distances, and respecting the right of way—could play a significant role in preventing these avoidable tragedies.“Motorcyclists are often unfairly perceived as risk-takers, which this data clearly disputes,” said Andrew Kryder, Esq. “It’s time for all road users to focus on creating safer environments by being more vigilant and fostering mutual respect on the streets.”Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. By understanding the realities of traffic dynamics and working together, we can reduce accidents and save lives on Chicago's roads.Publication: The Most Common Types of Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Accidents in Chicago About The Kryder Law Group, LLC The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm based in Chicago, Illinois, dedicated to the rights of accident victims and their families. With a strong focus on personal injury, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents, and wrongful death cases, the firm is committed to securing justice and compensation for those impacted by car, truck, and motorcycle accidents.

