Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 12, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Bridge Replacement Project in Erie County Open House Set for Wednesday, March 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lackawanna Public Library The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, March 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to bridge replacement project on State Route 5 over Abandoned Buffalo Creek Railroad in the City of Buffalo in Erie County. The open-house style meeting will be held in the Community Room at the Lackawanna Public Library, located at 560 Ridge Road in the City of Lackawanna, Erie County. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. The project, which is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026, will bring the 60-year old bridge structure up to modern design standards, improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. The new structure will be designed to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle access to the existing multi-use path under the bridge. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Geoffrey Gross, regional structures engineer, at (716) 847-5243, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5134.49. About the Department of Transportation

