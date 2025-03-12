LUV CAR WASH EXPANDS IN LOS ANGELES WITH ACQUISITION OF GREEN FOREST EXPRESS

LUV Car Wash expands in LA with the acquisition of Green Forest Express, upgrading it with eco-friendly tech & adding to its 9 local locations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash, a leading express car wash chain with a strong presence across the U.S., continues its strategic growth with the acquisition of Green Forest Express, an established car wash located on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles. This acquisition further strengthens LUV Car Wash’s commitment to providing high-quality car wash services while expanding its footprint in the LA market.

Green Forest Express will undergo significant modernization efforts, including the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and environmentally friendly features designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability. These upgrades align with LUV Car Wash’s mission to deliver fast, convenient, and eco-conscious car wash solutions.

“We are excited to bring Green Forest Express into the LUV Car Wash family,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO of LUV Car Wash. “Los Angeles is a key market for us, and this acquisition represents our dedication to expanding in the region while maintaining the high standards of service and innovation that define our brand.”

With this latest acquisition, LUV Car Wash now operates nine locations in the Los Angeles area, further solidifying its position as a premier car wash provider in Southern California. The Green Forest Express will be rebranded to the LUV brand thus allowing members to use their membership at all LUV locations. The company continues to explore additional growth opportunities through acquisitions and new developments.

Customers of Green Forest Express can expect enhanced services and membership options.

For more information about LUV Car Wash and its expansion plans, visit www.LUVCarWash.com .

