Matthew Keider, DDS Launches New Website Featuring Comprehensive Patient Education Resources in Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Keider, DDS, a leading provider of advanced and compassionate dental care in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is proud to announce the launch of his newly designed website, www.KeiderDDS.com . This enhanced digital platform is designed to provide current and prospective patients with a wealth of educational resources, including instructional videos, weekly blog content, and a 24/7 live chat service. By offering a more user-friendly experience, the website makes it easier than ever for patients to access the information they need to make informed decisions about their oral health.Dr. Keider’s practice is known for delivering expert dental care with a personal touch. The launch of this new website reflects his dedication to patient education and accessibility, providing visitors with an extensive library of materials to help them understand various dental procedures, preventive care techniques, and the latest advancements in dentistry.Empowering Patients with Educational ResourcesDr. Keider believes that patient education is essential for maintaining lifelong oral health. This philosophy carries over into the new website, including a robust collection of educational tools designed to enhance the patient experience. Key features include:1. Educational Dental Videos Patients can now watch informative videos that explain common dental procedures, oral hygiene tips, and treatment options. These easy-to-follow visual guides break down complex dental topics, helping patients feel more confident about their care. Dr. Keider personally curates these videos to ensure they are engaging, accurate, and useful for individuals of all ages.2. Weekly Dental BlogThe new website features a regularly updated blog that covers a wide range of dental topics. Whether it’s advice on maintaining healthy gums, information about cosmetic dentistry options, or guidance on handling dental emergencies, the blog serves as a trusted source for valuable oral health information. Each post is written with patient concerns in mind, answering common questions and addressing frequently misunderstood aspects of dental care.3. 24/7 Live Chat for Immediate AssistanceUnderstanding that dental concerns can arise anytime, the new site incorporates a 24/7 chat feature with a real live agent. This tool allows visitors to connect with knowledgeable support staff who can answer questions, provide guidance, and help schedule appointments. Whether a patient is experiencing a dental emergency or simply needs information about a treatment, they can receive immediate assistance from the comfort of their home.A Modern and User-Friendly ExperienceThe redesigned website not only enhances access to educational content but also provides a seamless user experience. With intuitive navigation and a clean, modern layout, patients can easily find the information they need. Mobile responsiveness ensures that the website is accessible on smartphones and tablets, allowing users to engage with content on any device.In addition to its educational features, the website includes detailed descriptions of the services Dr. Keider provides, from general dentistry to advanced cosmetic and restorative treatments. Patients can also request appointments online, streamlining the scheduling process for added convenience. Winston-Salem Dentist Who Puts Patients FirstDr. Keider has served the Winston-Salem community for over 30 years, providing high-quality, compassionate dental care. His practice is built on a foundation of trust, comfort, and expertise, offering a wide range of treatments, including:• Preventive Care: Routine cleanings, exams, and periodontal maintenance• Cosmetic Dentistry: Smile makeovers, veneers, and professional teeth whitening• Restorative Dentistry: Crowns, bridges, and dentures• Dental Implants: Placement and restoration of implants for missing teeth• Mini Dental Implants: An innovative minimally invasive way to replace missing teeth and secure loose dentures• TMJ & Occlusal Treatments: Solutions for jaw pain and bite issues• Emergency Dentistry: Same-day appointments for urgent dental concernsDr. Keider’s extensive experience allows him to perform many procedures in-house, reducing the need for referrals and ensuring patients receive care from a familiar and trusted provider. His commitment to continuing education means that patients benefit from the latest techniques and advancements in dentistry.Building Confidence, One Smile at a TimeDr. Keider understands that a beautiful, healthy smile can transform a patient’s confidence and quality of life. His approach to dentistry focuses on both aesthetics and function, helping individuals achieve the smile they’ve always wanted. Using state-of-the-art technology, he can provide patients with custom smile designs, including wax-ups that preview the final results before treatment begins. If you are considering dental implants in Winston-Salem , contact Dr. Keider today.The goal is to ensure that every patient feels comfortable and confident in their dental care. By providing high-quality educational resources and an easily accessible website, patients have the knowledge they need to make the best decisions for their oral health.Anxiety-Free, Comfortable Dental VisitsDental anxiety is a common concern for many patients, and Dr. Keider’s practice is committed to providing a stress-free experience. The new website highlights various comfort-focused amenities and techniques used in the office, such as sedation options, pain-free injections, and a relaxing environment designed to ease patient anxiety.Patients can also use the website to learn about the latest advancements in dental technology employed at the practice, including digital impressions, 3D imaging, and laser dentistry. These innovations contribute to a more comfortable and efficient experience, making visits to the dentist less intimidating and more effective.Committed to the Winston-Salem CommunityBeyond dentistry, Dr. Keider is deeply invested in his local community. He has been a proud resident of North Carolina for over three decades, actively participating in outreach programs and initiatives to improve access to dental care. His practice supports local charities and educational programs that promote oral health awareness.Schedule an Appointment TodayPatients looking for compassionate dental care in Winston-Salem can now explore www.KeiderDDS.com to learn more about available services, read informative articles, and easily schedule appointments. Whether seeking preventive care, cosmetic enhancements, or restorative treatments, Dr. Keider and his team are ready to provide top-tier care in a welcoming environment.About Dr. Matthew KeiderDr. Matthew Keider has been providing comprehensive dental care in Winston-Salem, NC, since 1993. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, he has completed extensive post-graduate training in cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry. As a member of the Forsyth County Dental Society, North Carolina Dental Society, and American Dental Association, Dr. Keider remains committed to professional excellence and patient-centered care.Matthew Keider, DDSLocation: 3610 Westgate Center Circle in Winston-Salem, NC 27103Phone: (336) 750-6711Website: KeiderDDS.com

