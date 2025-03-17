New Book: Adopting AI, Explores Dystopian and Utopian Futures

Will AI kill or cure? How do we leverage it; where do we start?

Adopting AI examines both the transformative potential and existential risks of AI - a must-read for business leaders, policymakers, and technologists alike.

The challenge of AI adoption isn’t technological—it’s cultural. Organizations that fail to adapt their leadership, workflows, and decision-making will find that AI investment won't save them.” — Paul Gibbons

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some authors argue AI is destructive, destroying jobs, stealing content, abasing education, and threatening human extinction. Other authors predict AI will bring us to the promised land, revolutionizing science, healthcare, and eliminating drudgery from work.Who is right? Adopting AI examines both the transformative potential and existential risks of AI, positioning itself as a must-read for business leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts alike.A Tale of Two Futures: Utopian Potential vs. Dystopian RisksWith Prometheus, the Titan who stole fire to empower humanity, as its guiding metaphor, Adopting AI asks: Is AI humanity’s greatest gift or its ultimate downfall? The book opens with seven paired utopian and dystopian scenarios, illustrating how AI can either uplift humanity or exacerbate its deepest inequalities and threats.But, the authors argue, “change is inevitable, whether it represents progress is up to us.” Human agency matters more than ever before. “We must decide whether it will be harnessed for human progress or catastrophic misuse.”“The future of AI is not a single path, but a set of diverging possibilities. From utopian collaboration to dystopian control, our choices today determine which of the seven scenarios will define the world of tomorrow. AI is not destiny; it is design.”Putting people first works better, and is more ethicalUnlike traditional technology projects, AI adoption is not a technology problem, it is a people problem. Adopting AI highlights the importance of behavioral change, organizational learning, and ethical governance in realizing AI’s potential.“AI isn’t here to think for us—it’s here to force us to think better.”The people-first mindset shift requires:✅ Viewing AI as an intelligence, not just a tool, will get businesses out of the “use-case mindset” that limits the technology’s potential and destroys jobs.✅ Bridging the AI culture gap—“adoption won’t fail because the technology doesn’t work, it will fail because it doesn’t fit.”✅ Other technologies, like Salesforce or SAP, are ethically neutral. AI isn’t. Ethical deployment matters more than ever—what the authors call “ethics by design.”“The real challenge of AI adoption isn’t technological—it’s cultural. Organizations that fail to adapt their leadership, workflows, and decision-making structures will find that no amount of AI investment can save them.”Ethics, Governance, and the “Frankenstein Problem”Adopting AI explores AI’s profound ethical dilemmas, drawing from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein—another cautionary tale about scientific hubris. Left unchecked, it could wreak havoc on labor markets, democracy, and global security.Ethical questions explored in the book include:✅ What are the alternatives to slashing workforces?✅ How do we balance innovation with safety?✅ Can AI be aligned with human values, or will it serve corporate and political interests alone?✅ What does meaningful work look like in an AI-driven economy?Comprehensive, Forward-Thinking, and ActionableDivided into three major sections, Adopting AI covers:✅ The Why of AI: A bold exploration of its utopian potential and dystopian risks.✅ The How of AI: Practical, people-first strategies for AI adoption in business and society.✅ The Ethics & Risks of AI: A deep dive into AI governance, law, and responsible deployment.Whether you are a business leader looking to leverage AI, a policymaker grappling with regulation, or a citizen concerned about the future of work and ethics, Adopting AI provides the essential guide to navigating the intelligence transition.About the AuthorsPaul Gibbons, Denver-based, is the author of eight books on organizational culture and the future of work. He is a former partner at IBM, and a former professor of Business Ethics. https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulggibbons/ James Healy, Perth-based, is Managing Director of The Behaviour Boutique and formerly head of behavioral science at Deloitte Consulting. https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-healy-behaviour-boutique/ Availability and ContactFor media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:Paul Gibbons, paul@paulgibbons.net (USA, LatAm, Europe)James Healy, james@thebehaviourboutique.com (Asia and Africa)Follow the Conversation:Use the hashtag #AdoptingAI on social media to join discussions on AI adoption, ethics, and governance.FOR MEDIA USE ONLY: Press Materials & High-Res Images Available Upon Request.

Adopting AI The People-first Approach launch video - teaser trailer

