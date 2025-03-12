Gripping New Novel "LAST" Follows a Young Hero into a Harrowing World of AI and Robots

James Matlack Raney's LAST follows a young hero on a journey of hope in a world of AI and robots

If you enjoyed The Road by Cormac McCarthy or The Book of M by Peng Shepherd, you’ll likely find Last just as haunting and unforgettable.” — Literary Titan Book Review

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Matlack Raney, the award-winning author behind the Jim Morgan series, unveils his highly anticipated new book LAST, a gripping post-apocalyptic tale that explores the resilience of the human spirit in a world dominated by AI and robots. In LAST, a young boy named Win embarks on a perilous journey through a robot-controlled landscape, driven by hope and the desperate need to find fellow humans in a world that seems to have forgotten them.Set in a future where humanity is no longer the dominant force, LAST follows Win’s quest to the legendary city of robots, alongside a wild dog and an optimistic robotic signpost. Raney’s evocative storytelling captures the profound themes of loneliness, survival, and the need for human connection. The novel’s emotional depth and suspenseful adventure are sure to resonate with fans of both science fiction and coming-of-age narratives.Literary Titan’s five-star review of the books says: “If you enjoyed The Road by Cormac McCarthy or The Book of M by Peng Shepherd, you’ll likely find Last just as haunting and unforgettable.”In an interview accompanying the review, Raney, who has also written for the hit CBS show Bull, and the 16-episode noir audio drama, STYX, spoke about the themes of the novel. “We need each other. Even though some of them are antagonists in the novel, robots, and technology aren’t Win’s real enemies. His greatest adversaries are loneliness and despair, and of course the realities of the world he lives in, where people and communities grew apart and then began to fade away.”With his signature style, Raney blends elements of adventure, heartache, and hope in this poignant, action-packed story. LAST reminds readers that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit remains unyielding.For more information, visit James Matlack Raney’s website at www.jamesmatlackraney.com About James Matlack RaneyJames Matlack Raney is a celebrated author known for his insightful storytelling and compelling characters. His previous works, including the Jim Morgan series and Lord of the Wolves, have garnered praise for their emotional depth and adventure. With LAST, Raney continues to explore themes of survival, hope, and the human condition.

