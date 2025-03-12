EverWalk Announces Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons for Animal Disaster Relief on March 22 & 23, 2025

Join the Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons for Animal Disaster Relief

Diana Nyad & Bonnie Stoll proudly present a Weekend of EverWalkathons, March 22 & 23, supporting Humane World for Animals’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund.

Natural disasters devastate those needing emergency assistance for their pets and wildlife whose habitats are ruined in fires and floods. Our EverWalkathons aim to help these beautiful beings.” — Diana Nyad

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EverWalk, the inspirational worldwide walking movement founded by endurance athlete and icon Diana Nyad and her Cuba Swim coach and best friend Bonnie Stoll, is excited to announce its Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons set for March 22 and 23, 2025. This initiative aims to raise vital funds for Humane World for Animals’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund, providing much-needed support to traumatized animals affected by natural disasters such as the LA Wildfires and Hurricane Helene.EverWalk is an initiative founded by famous swimmer Diana Nyad and her coach Bonnie Stoll. Last year’s Oscar-nominated actresses Annette Bening and Jodie Foster starred in the Netflix hit, NYAD, about Diana’s swim from Cuba to Florida. The Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons invites participants from around the globe to join in a collective effort to help both domesticated and wild animals in need. On March 23, 2025, EverWalk will host its flagship event in Los Angeles at Pan Pacific Park from 12 PM to 2 PM, where founders Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll will lead walkers in the collective spirit of helping animals devastated by natural disasters. Register at https://bit.ly/everwalkathonlosangeles25 In addition to the main event in Los Angeles, EverWalk is thrilled to announce Satellite EverWalkathons locations across the United States, allowing more individuals to supprot this inspiring cause. Satellite EverWalkathons will take place in New York City, South Orange, New Jersey, Western North Carolina, Fort Myers, Florida, Beavercreek, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois, Fresno, California, and Seattle, Washington. Register at https://bit.ly/satelliteeverwalkathons25 For those unable to attend an organized event, EverWalk encourages participants to simply walk wherever they are and still be part of the weekend of animal support – in their local communities with friends, family, neighbors, or co-workers. Participants can register to walk and create fundraising pages to gather pledges from friends, family, and co-workers. Every step taken will contribute to the Emergency Animal Relief Fund, which is dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and providing shelter for animals impacted by disasters. Find out more at https://bit.ly/everwalkwhereyouare25 The Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons supports Humane World for Animals’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund, which plays a critical role in animal rescue and recovery efforts, including:- Providing emergency shelter and care for displaced animals.- Equipping and staffing temporary animal-sheltering facilities.- Supporting the transportation of rescued animals to safe placements.- Educating the public on disaster preparedness for pets and animals.- Collaborating with local and national agencies to enhance disaster response strategies.Links to all three ways to participate in the Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons can be found at https://everwalk.com/everwalkthon-weekend/ 1) Los Angeles EverWalkathon led by Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll2) Satellite EverWalkathons in NY, NJ, NC, FL, OH, IL, CA, WA3) Walk Wherever You AreDiana Nyad expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "Natural disasters devastate thousands, from losing lifelong homes to needing emergency assistance for both their domestic pets and for the wildlife whose habitats are ruined in fires and floods. Our EverWalkathons March 22 & 23 will hopefully give a bit of relief to these beautiful beings."CALL TO ACTION:Join an EverWalkathon March 22 or 23. Visit www.everwalk.com to learn how to participate in the Los Angeles EverWalkathon, a Satellite EverWalkathon, or Walk Wherever You Are. Together, we can help heal the wounds of nature’s most vulnerable victims.About EverWalk:Founded by long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad and her Cuba Swim coach and lifelong best friend, Bonnie Stoll, EverWalk is committed to community engagement and environmental stewardship. The Worldwide Weekend of EverWalkathons proudly supports Humane World for Animals’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund.For more information about the Worldwide Weekend of Walkathons for Animal Disaster Relief, please visit www.everwalk.com or contact Victoria Price at toria@everwalk.com.

