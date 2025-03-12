SPINKS LAW FIRM ANNOUNCES NEW TRADE NAME, REBRANDS AS FLORIDA ELDER LAW & LEGACY PLANNING

Photo of the team at Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinks Law Firm, a Tampa Bay area estate planning and elder law firm, announced today that they will be operating under a new trade name, Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning. In addition to the new trade name, the firm has also launched a new website and fresh branding across all media channels. These changes visually represent the firm’s dedication to keeping pace with changes in the legal landscape in order to secure a bright future for their clients.“After a few decades of building ‘Spinks Law Firm,’ we realized our firm's name no longer reflected our evolution,” says Founder and Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Ed Spinks. “We've expanded beyond our original focus, brought in new team members with diverse expertise, and truly embraced a modern, client-centric approach. Rebranding as ‘Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning’ signals this transformation, allowing us to better communicate our broader capabilities and commitment to innovation. It's not just a new name; it's a new chapter.”Throughout this change, the firm remains fully committed to providing exceptional legal services, and that clients will continue to receive the highest level of care and expertise from the same trusted Board Certified Elder Law Attorney and staff.Contact Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning for assistance, or for more information regarding their name change or rebrand.Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning(813) 651-1233info@flellp.com***ABOUT FLORIDA ELDER LAW & LEGACY PLANNINGFlorida Elder Law & Legacy Planning is a Tampa Bay area firm specializing in estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning founded by Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, Ed Spinks. At our firm, we are dedicated to helping families protect what matters most and guide them through the complexities of protecting their loved ones and preserving assets. We are committed to creating customized estate plans—including wills, special needs trusts, and powers of attorney. As a family owned and operated firm, we take pride in serving our community with compassion, care and expertise. We're more than a law firm: we're your partner in creating a lasting legacy.

