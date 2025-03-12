Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Joins ACRD Advisory Board

Washington DC, District of Columbia – Association of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) is proud to welcome former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt to its Advisory Board, adding one of the nation’s most respected bipartisan leaders in healthcare and disability rights to its mission of strengthening professional education and advocacy for disability professionals. With a career spanning over 25 years in Congress, Senator Blunt played a pivotal role in shaping groundbreaking legislation that has transformed access to healthcare, disability resources, and mental health services nationwide.

Throughout his tenure in the U.S. Senate (2011–2023) and House of Representatives (1997–2011), Senator Blunt was a champion for bipartisan solutions, successfully bridging political divides to pass legislation that directly improved the lives of individuals with disabilities. His leadership helped enact the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act, empowering people with disabilities to build financial security without jeopardizing critical benefits, and the Excellence in Mental Health Act, a landmark initiative expanding Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) to ensure round-the-clock access to mental health and addiction treatment services.

“Senator Blunt has been a driving force in reshaping national policies to prioritize accessibility, equity, and inclusion for individuals with disabilities,” said Rachel Buck, Executive Director of ACRD. “His leadership resulted in historic investments in healthcare, mental health services, and disability savings programs. We’re honored to have him join our Advisory Board, where his expertise will be instrumental in shaping our initiatives to advance disability representation and professional training.”

Blunt’s legislative impact extends beyond individual policies—he led the charge to increase funding for medical research, securing a historic 58% boost for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) over eight years, directly fueling advancements in disability-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s, autism, and rare diseases. His leadership also enhanced federal disability employment programs and vocational training, ensuring greater access to career opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

A staunch advocate for equal access in democracy, Senator Blunt co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to expand voting rights for people with disabilities, reinforcing the fundamental right to civic participation for all Americans. His approach to policymaking, rooted in pragmatism, consensus-building, and real-world impact, has made him one of the most effective and respected legislators in the disability rights and healthcare sectors.

Blunt’s appointment reaffirms ACRD’s commitment to bipartisan leadership and its dedication to advancing disability rights through education, training, and professional advocacy. This addition to the Advisory Board follows the recent appointment of former Senator Debbie Stabenow, strengthening ACRD’s ability to drive meaningful change through diverse, bipartisan leadership.

As an Advisory Board member, Senator Blunt will provide strategic insight, engage with national policymakers, and help shape initiatives that support disability professionals across the country. ACRD looks forward to working alongside him to build a more inclusive, accessible, and impactful future for individuals with disabilities and the professionals who serve them.

ACRD is a premier organization dedicated to supporting professionals in the disability field through networking opportunities, continuing legal education (CLE) courses, and industry-leading resources that empower professionals to serve their clients effectively.

