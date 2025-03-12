MFG Targets Brands for Expansion in the U.S. with a $500,000 Media Investment, Media Planning, and Access to Investors

Leading media companies including Sinclair Broadcasting Group, TelevisaUnivision, and RTL AdAlliance, are participating as program partners.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mediaforgrowth (MFG), the global platform for media capital investments, announces the launch of its first U.S.-based MFG Program in New York City.

This four-week media program is aimed at supporting international consumer brands in their expansion into the U.S. market, with U.S.-based companies also welcome to apply. Each selected brand will receive an unprecedented minimum of $500,000 in media investment.

Media Capital is a rapidly growing venture model adopted by over 1,000 brands worldwide, including Airbnb, Uber, About You, Zalando, and Coursera. This model enables businesses to exchange a small equity stake for advertising space and specialized media expertise.

The MFG Program offers fast-growing consumer brands a unique opportunity to work with a dedicated team of media planners and branding experts to amplify their presence in the U.S. market. Each company receives a minimum investment of $500,000 in media credits from top-tier media channels — including linear TV, BVOD, and digital.

SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD IN ACCELERATING CONSUMER BRANDS

Previously, the MFG Program has secured over $20 million in media capital commitments for 24 brands across 10 countries, spanning multiple sectors from healthcare and sports to travel, food & beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods marketplaces.

WHO CAN APPLY & KEY DATES

MFG’s program is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between media knowledge, utilization, and financing, enabling ambitious founders to transform their brands into household names. Aimed at post-revenue consumer tech, DTC, and marketplace brands, the program focuses on accelerating business growth through strategic advertising and media partnerships.

The program starts on May 19th with a 4-day in-person sprint in New York City at the iconic Metlife Building, followed by two remote weeks. The program concludes with the official MFG Gathering in NYC on June 12, where over 100 consumer investors, media partners, and program founders will connect, offering unprecedented opportunities for networking and partnership development.

KEY BENEFITS FOR SELECTED BRANDS

1) Strategic Media Partnerships: Develop meaningful partnerships with leading media entities to amplify reach and optimize marketing expenditures.

2) Tailored Media Planning: Work alongside MFG’s dedicated team to craft a media plan that integrates both digital and traditional media strategies.

3) Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain access to media reports and competitor analyses, which provide deep insights into media spending and audience behaviors—valuable intelligence that typically comes at a premium cost.

4) Networking and Fundraising Support: Participate in exclusive networking events with consumer investors where funds pitch to startups, aimed at saving founders significant time and focusing efforts on the most relevant investors.

MFG is proud to collaborate with top media companies including Sinclair Broadcasting Group, TelevisaUnivision, RTL AdAlliance, as well as strategic service providers such as Paul Hastings LLP. More partners and sponsors will be announced shortly.

“At RTL AdAlliance, we are delighted to support the development of mediaforgrowth (MFG) in the U.S., building on the great achievements we've already accomplished in Europe with leading European companies as we believe in the huge growth potential in the U.S. market. At the same time, we will onboard also new US companies to Europe. MFG’s mission to assist international consumer brands in expanding into the U.S. market aligns perfectly with our expertise in providing a streamlined gateway for advertisers to connect with their audiences. Together, we have the opportunity to nurture the next generation of consumer brands.” - Stéphane Corouble, CEO of RTL AdAlliance (part of RTL Group, a Bertelsmann company)

Applications are now open. Interested brands can find more information and apply through the MFG website before April 11th - https://www.mediaforgrowth.co/usa-program. The MFG team reviews applications and conducts interviews with shortlisted brands on an ongoing basis.

ABOUT MEDIAFORGROWTH (MFG)

MFG is a global platform for media capital investments. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in London, UK, with offices in California, US, MFG collaborates with a network of over 20 international media partners. The platform syndicates media capital rounds and deploys media credits by leveraging the advertising inventory of its media partners. What sets MFG apart is its diverse media stack and global network of investors. The MFG Program is an international initiative designed for fast-growing consumer brands. It offers participants the chance to collaborate with a dedicated team of media planners and branding experts, while also securing media capital investments to amplify their presence in key European markets and the US. For more information about the upcoming editions and how to apply, visit www.mediaforgrowth.co.

