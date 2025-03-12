Dr. Robert Krasnick Now Offering Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) for Chronic Pain in Ann Arbor, MI

Contact Dr. Krasnick at (734) 585-5653

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krasnick Regenerative Medicine, led by Dr. Robert Krasnick, is excited to announce the addition of Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) to its suite of regenerative treatments. This advanced therapy offers hope to individuals suffering from chronic pain conditions that have not responded to traditional treatments.​ESWT is a non-invasive procedure that utilizes high-energy sound waves to stimulate the body's natural healing processes. By delivering mechanical stress to targeted tissues, ESWT promotes increased blood flow, collagen production, and the regeneration of damaged tissues. This therapy has been effective in treating various conditions, including:​- Plantar Fasciitis: Chronic heel pain resulting from inflammation of the plantar fascia.​- Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis): Pain caused by overuse of elbow tendons.​- Calcific Shoulder Tendinopathy: Calcium deposits in shoulder tendons leading to pain and reduced mobility.​- Achilles Tendinopathy: Degenerative condition affecting the Achilles tendon.​- Patellar Tendinopathy (Jumper's Knee): Pain and inflammation of the patellar tendon.​These conditions are detailed further on the Krasnick Regenerative Medicine website Dr. Krasnick's Expertise:With decades of experience in regenerative medicine and orthopedic pain management, Dr. Krasnick specializes in non-surgical treatments aimed at restoring health and wellness. His holistic approach focuses on alleviating symptoms of chronic joint pain, soft tissue injuries, spine and back problems, arthritis, and sports injuries. By incorporating ESWT into his practice, Dr. Krasnick continues to provide cutting-edge therapies tailored to each patient's unique needs.​Patient-Centric Care:At Krasnick Regenerative Medicine, the goal is to help patients avoid surgery, steroid injections, or harmful medications. The addition of ESWT aligns with this mission by offering a safe and effective alternative for pain relief and healing.​ By offering ESWT, Krasnick Regenerative Medicine reaffirms its commitment to innovative, patient-focused care, helping individuals regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

