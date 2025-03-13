New Broadview Mature Adult Living Facility to Celebrate Grand Opening in East St. Louis On March 28

110-Unit Mixed-Use Development to Provide Affordable Mature Adult Housing and Community Amenities

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 28, 2025, city officials, community leaders, and development partners will gather to celebrate the Grand Opening of the New Broadview Mature Adult Living Facility, a state-of-the-art residential community designed to provide quality, affordable housing for people 55 years of age and older.Located in the historic Broadview Hotel, the 110-unit senior living facility includes 97 one-bedroom units and 13 two-bedroom units, with 10% of units reserved for veterans. The development also features a business and technology center, beauty and barber salon, and an exercise facility. The facility will also house a full-service breakfast and lunch restaurant coming this spring that will serve both residents and the surrounding community.“The New Broadview Mature Adult Living Facility represents a major investment in East St. Louis, ensuring our mature adults to have access to safe, high-quality housing with amenities that enhance their quality of life,” said Mayor Charlie Powell. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and the commitment of these partners to making this vision a reality.”A Long-Awaited MilestoneThe project’s journey began in 2017, with Efficacy Consulting selected as the developer for the historic Broadview Hotel transformation. Following a pandemic-related delay, the project received Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) final approval in 2022, secured financing in January 2023, and broke ground in March 2023. Now, after years of dedication and perseverance, the facility is ready to welcome its first residents.Community Celebration & Open HouseThe Grand Opening Ceremony will take place on March 28, 2025, at 10:30 AM, featuring remarks from city officials and project partners, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees will enjoy facility tours, a vendor showcase, live music, and a complimentary community lunch.Key stakeholders involved in the project include:• Fulson Housing Group, Co-Developer• Community Lifeline, Non-Profit Co-Developer• City of East St. Louis• Redstone Equity Partners• Sugar Creek Capital• Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA)• Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity• U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth• Former State Representative Latoya Greenwood“This development isn’t just about housing—it’s about building a community where mature adults can thrive,” said Yaphett El-Amin, CEO Efficacy Consulting. “The Broadview’s transformation marks a new chapter for East St. Louis, and we’re excited to welcome residents to their new home.”Media OpportunitiesMedia representatives are invited to attend the event and schedule interviews with key stakeholders. Photo and video opportunities will be available throughout the ceremony and open house. For more information, media inquiries, or to RSVP for event, please contact Yaphett El-Amin, elamin@efficacycd.com, 314-807-7590.About the New Broadview Mature Adult Living FacilityThe New Broadview Mature Adult Facility is an affordable housing development designed to meet the needs of older resident in East St. Louis. Featuring modern, energy efficient residential units and on-site community amenities, the facility ensures a safe and welcoming environment with easy access to public transportation and local services.About Efficacy Consulting & Development Established in 2007 Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD) focuses on providing quality, affordable housing in urban communities ...We are a Minority and Female owned MWBE led company. The Efficacy team is best known for its strength and acute understanding of urban communities. Living by our motto of “Building whole communities from the inside out,” truly defines who we are with understanding of what it takes to build organic holistic communities that provide focused enriched services to its people.Efficacy is often engaged from the beginning of a development, once a need is identified. We assess with laser focus, opportunities to assist owners in determining the target market, financing, and positioning for a project. Ensuring that our clients understand how to best structure the project to respond to the market and its varying factors, are our next level of engagement.

