Promwad Unveils AI-Driven Robotic Kit for Smarter Service Automation at Embedded World 2025

Promwad at Embedded World 2025

Promwad, a Germany-based engineering company, is introducing a design kit to accelerate the development of AI-powered service robots across industries.

NUREMBERG, GERMANY, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promwad, a Germany-based engineering company, is introducing a design kit to accelerate the development of AI-powered service robots for parcel delivery, guest escorting, and autonomous service operations across industries, including hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and education.

Built on the high performance, low power Qualcomm Dragonwing™ RB3 Gen 2 Dev Kit and Hilscher NXHX 90-MC Dev Board, the solution utilizes edge AI for safer, real-time navigation—including in tight spaces. With neural networks for object recognition, voice interaction, and advanced mapping sensors, it provides a scalable foundation for next-generation robotics.

At Embedded World 2025 (March 11–13), Promwad showcases a live demo at the Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. booth (Hall 5 / Booth 5-161).

Business Value: Accelerating Service Robotics Adoption

Promwad’s engineering kit allows businesses to enter the service robotics market faster by providing:

— A pre-validated AI-powered navigation platform.

— Flexible customization for various industries.

— Technology backed by Promwad’s technology providers —Qualcomm Technologies and Hilscher—ensuring priority support from development to mass production.

Discover more: Promwad’s AI-Powered Robotics Case Study

=About Promwad=

Promwad is a Germany-based engineering company that helps businesses worldwide bring innovative electronic devices and software solutions to market, covering the entire development cycle—from concept and prototyping to mass production.

With a team of 100+ in-house experts, including software and hardware engineers, industrial designers, and manufacturing specialists, the company delivers custom solutions for global B2B and B2C markets. Over the past 20 years, its expertise has powered millions of devices used by people worldwide.

Promwad’s HQ is located in Essen, Germany, with R&D and client delivery offices distributed across Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Serbia.

🔗 For more information, visit promwad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.