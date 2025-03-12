Jewish Fertility Foundation Expands to South Florida with Kickoff Event

Our expansion into South Florida reinforces our core belief that no one should face infertility alone,” — Elana Frank

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish Fertility Foundation Expands to South Florida, Celebrating a Community Kickoff Event in North Miami BeachThe Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to delivering financial assistance, emotional support, and educational programming for families addressing infertility, is thrilled to launch its expansion in South Florida. To celebrate this milestone, JFF will have a South Florida Kickoff Event in North Miami Beach on April 3, 2025, to welcome the South Florida community and discuss more about its mission and work.The South Florida Kickoff Event will be hosted at Aventura Skybar from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, where JFF will showcase its efforts to the community through keynote speeches, personal testimonies from JFF CEO Elana Frank, Donor and Host Monica Peisach Sasson, and other Miami community members affected by infertility will address the audience. The event will feature a kosher appetizer buffet and drinks, providing a warm and welcoming environment to men and women who have been impacted by infertility and their loved ones.“Our expansion into South Florida reinforces our core belief that no one should face infertility alone,” said Elana Frank, Founder & CEO of JFF. “We are here to provide the support, resources, and financial assistance to help families turn hope into reality.”The Jewish Fertility Foundation provides ongoing financial grants, the Fertility Buddies mentor program, and support groups with the goal of empowering and assisting individuals in their journey with fertility. The organization is open to any members of the Miami-Dade and Broward County communities, including interfaith and LGBTQ couples and individuals. Emotional support and educational programming are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation.Event Details:📍 Location: Aventura Skybar - 2420 NE 186th St., Aventura, FL 33180📅 Date: April 3, 2025⏰ Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM🎟️ Free event, RSVP requestedAbout JFF:The Jewish Fertility Foundation offers financial aid, emotional support, and educational initiatives to individuals and families dealing with infertility. Through its innovative programs and community-based philosophy, JFF has assisted hundreds of families across the country and is now growing in South Florida to assist even more people in need.To inquire about media requests, interview requests, or press badges, please contact:Contact Info:pr@krafteddigital.comJewish Fertility Foundation

