Rabbi Ye'ela Rosenfeld of Der Nister L.A. Teaches Course on Modern Israel for Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbi Ye'ela Rosenfeld, spiritual leader of Der Nister - Downtown L.A. Jewish Center, will be teaching her course on Modern Israel for the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute. The course, titled "Understanding Modern Israel: Navigating Current Issues," aims to provide spiritual leaders with a deeper understanding of the complex issues facing Israel today.

As a rabbi and educator, Rabbi Rosenfeld has always been passionate about promoting a deeper understanding of Israel and its history. With the rise of anti-Semitism and misinformation surrounding Israel, she saw a need for spiritual leaders to have a comprehensive understanding of the country and its current challenges. The course covers a range of topics, including the history of Israel, its political landscape, and the ongoing conflict in the region. It also delves into the cultural and religious diversity within Israel and the challenges faced by different communities.

Rabbi Ye’ela Rosenfeld is a native Israeli who has lived in Los Angeles since 2006. She currently serves as Rabbi and Cultural Director at Der Nister - Downtown Los Angeles Jewish Center and officiates services and life cycle events for unaffiliated Jewish families all across Greater Los Angeles. She is also serving as Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park’s Director of Education and Community Engagement. Other than serving as a Rabbi, Rosenfeld is a film and theater writer and director, a passionate teacher and writer and an unapologetic bookworm.

Rabbi Rosenfeld believes that this course will not only equip spiritual leaders with the knowledge to address questions and concerns from their congregations, but also foster a deeper connection and appreciation for Israel. She hopes that this course will inspire spiritual leaders to become advocates for Israel and promote peace and understanding within their communities. Rabbi Rosenfeld's expertise and passion for Israel make her the perfect instructor for this course, and it is sure to be a valuable resource for spiritual leaders across the country.

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.