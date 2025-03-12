Legal training - reasonable adjustments and neurodiversity

NUJ reps and Officials can register now for this important online session.

Registration is now open for the NUJ’s legal training led by Thompsons Solicitors on reasonable adjustments and neurodiversity on 28 May 2025.

The Equality Act 2010 gives disabled employees protection against discrimination and the right to reasonable adjustments at work. A reasonable adjustment is a change that an employer makes to remove or reduce a disadvantage related to someone's disability. This session will look at reasonable adjustments and neurodiversity.

Please use the link to book and share with reps to encourage attendance.