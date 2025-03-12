Cold Factor Heating & Air Services Sets Industry Standard with A2L Refrigerant Adoption

Cold Factor leads the shift to environmentally friendly A2L options, aligning with the 2025 phase-out of high Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cold Factor Heating & Air Services is actively leading the industry shift towards A2L refrigerants, aligning with the upcoming changes in the 2024 Mechanical Codes as mandated by the federal American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. This essential transition is in response to regulations aimed at reducing the use of older, more harmful refrigerants known for their high Global Warming Potential (GWP) across the United States. As the deadline approaches for the nationwide phasedown of high-GWP refrigerants, with all newly manufactured air conditioners and heat pumps required to use A2L refrigerants starting January 1, 2025, Cold Factor is diligently making sure that HVAC systems in Lewisville, TX, and surrounding areas comply with the latest standards for safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.A Greener Future with A2L RefrigerantsA2L refrigerants are a newer, more environmentally friendly option for air conditioning systems, designed to replace older refrigerants such as R-410A and R-22. These older substances contribute to global warming and ozone depletion because they contain hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which are harmful to the environment. The shift to A2L refrigerants is driven by the AIM Act, which mandates a significant reduction in the use of these older, more damaging refrigerants to decrease their environmental impact. By adopting A2L refrigerants, both homeowners and commercial property owners can align with these new regulations and actively contribute to global sustainability efforts.Advantages of Upgrading to A2L RefrigerantsTransitioning to A2L refrigerants goes beyond mere compliance; it involves adopting advanced technology for more effective climate control. These refrigerants are safer than older types due to their mild flammability, low toxicity, and low Global Warming Potential (GWP) ratings. They also enhance cooling efficiency, which can lead to savings on energy bills. Additionally, A2L systems typically require less maintenance, decreasing long-term operational costs and providing a more reliable air conditioning solution for both residential and commercial properties.Preparing for A2L Compliance in 2025Starting January 1, 2025, all newly manufactured residential and commercial air conditioners and heat pumps are required to use A2L refrigerant, adhering to new environmental regulations. Cold Factor Heating & Air Services is actively assisting clients to prepare for this change by conducting thorough checks to make sure that HVAC systems comply with the latest standards. This proactive approach aids clients in smoothly transitioning to more eco-friendly systems, preparing them to meet the requirements by the implementation date.Invitation to Share ExperiencesCold Factor Heating & Air Services invites customers who have upgraded to A2L refrigerants or utilized any HVAC services to share their experiences on the website. Customer feedback is crucial, as it highlights the benefits and effectiveness of A2L refrigerants and the quality of the services provided. These testimonials assist the community in making informed decisions about their own HVAC needs. To leave a review and learn how others have benefited from their upgrades, visit https://coldfactor.com/ About Cold Factor Heating & Air ServicesCold Factor Heating & Air Services, based in Lewisville, TX, stands as a top-tier HVAC contractor known for its reliable and friendly service. This second-generation family-owned business prides itself on professional, honest, and high-quality work. Utilizing the latest technology and energy-saving products, Cold Factor's skilled professionals expertly diagnose and address any HVAC issues , prioritizing environmental protection and cost efficiency. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including AC maintenance and repair, heater services, air duct cleaning, and smart home integrations, guaranteeing top performance for both residential and commercial setups.With over 25 years of experience and dedication to exceptional customer service, Cold Factor is committed to enhancing home and workplace comfort across Lewisville and surrounding areas. Whether it's routine maintenance, emergency repairs, or new installations, their team is equipped to handle all major HVAC brands and deliver solutions tailored to each customer’s needs. For more information on their services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://coldfactor.com/

