EXIT FACTOR EXPANDS TERRITORY WITH NEW LOCATION IN TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Factor™, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Tysons Corner, Virginia. MaryRose Clarke, a Navy veteran and former Congressional staffer with over a decade of consulting experience, will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor of Tysons Corner, Virginia.The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn’t uppermost on the owner’s mind.“Real wealth isn’t just money—it’s time, freedom, and impact,” said MaryRose Clarke, franchise owner. “A successful exit isn’t just about selling a business; it’s about ensuring owners get the reward they deserve for everything they’ve built. I help business owners create a smooth transition to exit, so they can step into their next chapter with confidence and financial security.”The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company’s value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisorsfranchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.“We’re very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company’s value when it’s time to sell,” Jessica Fialkovich said. “We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Tysons Corner, Virginia on board to help even more business owners.”Participants in Exit Factor’s program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.About Exit FactorExit Factor™ offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It’s among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company’s efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com

