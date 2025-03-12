VitalPBX Wins 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

VitalPBX Product Of The Year

VitalPBX has been recognized with the prestigious 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, highlighting its commitment to innovation, and excellence.

This recognition reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with scalable, secure, and cutting-edge VoIP solutions. ” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX LLC announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VitalPBX Unified Communication System as a recipient of a 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO at VitalPBX. “This recognition reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with scalable, secure, and cutting-edge VoIP solutions. We’re grateful to our loyal users and hardworking team for making this achievement possible.”

VitalPBX continues to lead the way in VoIP innovation with:

- Revolutionary features and seamless integration

- Powerful, scalable communication solutions

- An unwavering commitment to excellence in business telephony

“I am honored to recognize VitalPBX with a 2025 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, VitalPBX Unified Communication System has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from VitalPBX.

The winners of the 2025 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a globally trusted provider of enterprise-grade VoIP solutions, offering feature-rich, scalable, and secure communication systems for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, VitalPBX continues to push the boundaries of modern telephony.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

