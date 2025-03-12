Laura Burkemper Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

SCALEBLAZER™ CEO Shares Expertise on Building Brands, Scaling Businesses, and Negotiating Better Exits

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burkemper, CEO of SCALEBLAZER™ and renowned expert in business building brands and scaling businesses, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country as a guest on That's Right with host Chris Voss. Burkemper shared her insights on how CEOs, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators can position their companies for Investment | Scale | Sale™ using her proven Startup to Grownup™ methodology.

Chris Voss, host of That's Right, praised the discussion, saying, "Laura’s strategic approach to business growth is both inspiring and practical. Her expertise in Investable Storytelling™, Building Brand Capital™ and Negotiating Better Outcomes™ gives business owners and visionary leaders the edge they need in today's competitive landscape.”

Burkemper, with a global portfolio of clients and 80 startup investments, has helped countless companies clarify their mission to maximize their margins. As a thought leader and keynote speaker, her expertise has landed her on CNBC, FOX Business, ABC, CBS, NBC, Us Weekly, The Business Journal, INC Magazine, and NPR, among others.



About Laura Burkemper:

Laura Burkemper is the powerhouse CEO behind SCALEBLAZER™ helping visionary leaders and celebrity brands transform bold ideas into market-dominating companies. With a global client portfolio and 80 emerging business investments, she’s a leader in positioning companies for Investment | Scale | Sale™.

Best-selling author of Empathy & Understanding in Business with FBI negotiator Chris Voss, Laura reveals the power of a go-giver mindset in driving extraordinary business success. In 2024, she took storytelling to Broadway as a Producer of When My Soul Speaks, featuring Lisa Nichols, whose platform reaches 80 million people globally, with the goal of reaching new audiences.

Having held leadership roles at three of the world’s most recognized brands—Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Express Scripts, Laura helped translate top management’s vision into actionable business, brand, sales, and marketing strategies that fueled culture-driven growth and profitability.

Laura holds an MBA in International Business from Saint Louis University, where she served as a Senior Adjunct Professor in the top-ranked graduate entrepreneurship program since 2010. (#12/2,600 by U.S. News & World Report, #16 by Princeton Review).

She also holds a Certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School Online and is a Harvard Business Review Advisory Council member, shaping global leadership and innovation trends.

Through her Startup to Grownup™ methodology, Laura empowers individuals and businesses to transform bold ideas into market-dominating companies.

For more information about Laura Burkemper and SCALEBLAZER™, visit www.scaleblazer.com.

