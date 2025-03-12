Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics - A Compelling Debut Novel in M.J. Simms-Maddox's Priscilla Trilogy

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.J. Simms-Maddox , a seasoned political scientist turned novelist, has released the first installment of her captivating "Priscilla Trilogy," titled "Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics." Set in the early 1980s, this compelling novel follows the journey of a bright and ambitious young woman navigating the complexities of family, love, and the world of politics.Priscilla, a recent graduate with a strong family connection to the political sphere, finds herself drawn into the heart of Ohio politics as a legislative aide. Her sharp intellect and unwavering determination are tested as she faces a life-altering political scandal and grapples with the legacy of her family's past."Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics" is a captivating blend of personal growth, political intrigue, and social commentary. The novel explores themes of race, gender, and power dynamics, offering a nuanced and insightful look at the forces that shape our lives.Critical Acclaim:"Trilogy begins. M. J. Simms-Maddox's Priscilla dives into politics." - Salisbury Post."My favorite character in this book is Miss Prissy. The author's writing style eloquently captures the Ohio political landscape, the love between a father and child, and family lifestyle. ...five out of five stars." - OnLineBookClub.orgAbout the Author:M.J. Simms-Maddox, Ph.D., is an indie author and former political scientist with a wealth of experience in the world of politics. Her "Priscilla Trilogy" draws upon her unique perspective and offers a compelling glimpse into the complexities of navigating personal and professional challenges."Priscilla: Engaging in the Game of Politics" is available now For more information about the author and her work, visit her official website

