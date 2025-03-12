Sezzle Redefines the Shopping Experience with New Features for Smarter Spending

Sezzle introduces new updates to enhance flexibility, transparency, and savings at checkout

Minneapolis, MN, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, is kicking off the new year with a suite of features designed to make shopping smarter, simpler, and more transparent. With the Sezzle app, consumers can shop anywhere, compare prices in seconds, and instantly find the best deals — reinforcing Sezzle’s mission to financially empower the next generation.

Sezzle’s latest enhancements, including seamless deal discovery, auto-applied coupons, and price drop notifications, ensure shoppers never miss out on savings.



Shoppers Engaged More Than Ever in 2024:

A growing demand for deals and discounts —Sezzle's Product Marketplace continues to surge, helping consumers find the best prices instantly.

—Sezzle’s Product Marketplace continues to surge, helping consumers find the best prices instantly. A 71% year-over-year growth in Marketplace sessions, highlighting increased engagement.

in Marketplace sessions, highlighting increased engagement. Marketplace orders grew at an average of 39% month-over-month , reflecting strong user adoption.

, reflecting strong user adoption. One in five users who opened the Sezzle app made a purchase within the Marketplace, showcasing its value to shoppers.

“At Sezzle, we’re committed to making shopping more intuitive, transparent, and rewarding,” said Amin Sabzivand, Chief Operating Officer at Sezzle. “By introducing these new features, we’re helping consumers effortlessly find the best deals and maximize their savings — wherever they shop.”



On-Demand: Sezzle, Anywhere You Want It

Building on the success of the Sezzle subscription product, Sezzle saw strong demand for a flexible, non-subscription way to Pay in 4 anywhere*. The Sezzle On-Demand product meets this need by allowing users to generate a single-use virtual card for a set amount, enabling them to split payments without being limited to partnered merchants. Issued by WebBank, Sezzle On-Demand is already meeting the needs of shoppers who value the simplicity and convenience of the On-Demand way to pay.

This product offers higher conversion rates — both for first-time orders and for shoppers upgrading to a subscription — demonstrating its impact on driving engagement. Unlike a subscription, Sezzle On-Demand has no recurring fees; consumers simply pay a one-time service fee at checkout. By setting their spending amount upfront, shoppers can stay in control of their budget while enjoying the flexibility of Buy Now, Pay Later across any retailer that accepts Visa.

Product Marketplace: Access to Over One Million Products (and Counting!)

Sezzle’s Product Marketplace is expanding rapidly, now offering access to over one million products — and counting! Whether you’re searching for the latest sneakers, must-have beauty essentials, or cutting-edge tech, Sezzle Marketplace makes it easy to find exactly what you need, all while enjoying the flexibility of Buy Now, Pay Later.

What’s New in Sezzle’s Product Marketplace?

Smarter shopping with AI-powered, personalized recommendations tailored to your interests.

Instant price drop alerts to ensure you never miss a deal.

Curated collections featuring trending products, making discovery effortless.

Behind the scenes, AI-driven technology is transforming the shopping experience. Sezzle’s system automatically categorizes products, refines search results, and curates relevant collections, ensuring users quickly find what they’re hunting for. With intelligent personalization, Sezzle’s Product Marketplace delivers smarter, more intuitive recommendations, making it easier than ever to shop with confidence and convenience.

Price Comparison: Making Shopping More Transparent and Intuitive

Why waste time hunting for the lowest price when Sezzle can do it for you? Sezzle’s new price comparison tool helps users find the best value in seconds. This smart shopping feature takes the guesswork out of saving, making it easier than ever to get the best bang for your buck — without the endless browsing.

Auto-Couponing: Find the Best Deal, Instantly

Finding discounts just got easier with Sezzle’s new auto couponing feature. Shoppers can now access exclusive deals directly through the Sezzle app, with available coupons automatically applied at checkout — no extra steps required. Additionally, consumers receive real-time price drop notifications, ensuring they never miss a chance to save. By combining convenience with savings, Sezzle continues to make shopping more seamless and budget-friendly.

And this is just the start! Sezzle remains committed to creating a smarter, more transparent shopping experience, with even more exciting updates coming soon. Stay tuned!

Looking to explore these new features? Download the Sezzle App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Take a look at Sezzle’s 4Q24 earnings press release here for key financial highlights and business updates from the past year.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans are originated by WebBank except loans in Iowa and Puerto Rico. For example, for a $300 loan Pay in 4, you make one $75 down payment today, then three $75 payments every two weeks for a 35.40% annual percentage rate (APR) and total payments of $305.99, which includes a $5.99 Service Fee (finance charge) charged at loan origination. Service fees vary and can range from $0 to $5.99 depending on the purchase price and Sezzle product. Actual fees are reflected in checkout.

*Sezzle Anywhere and On-Demand can only be used for US purchases where Visa is accepted. Certain merchant, product, goods, and service restrictions apply.









