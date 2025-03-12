Palisade Capital Management, LP Renews Lease at One Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, NJ

Palisade Capital Management

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP, a registered investment adviser with approximately $4 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce the renewal of its lease at One Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, New Jersey. A tenant since 1995, Palisade remains committed to maintaining its presence in Bergen County while continuing to provide comprehensive wealth management and institutional investment services.

“For three decades, One Bridge Plaza has been our home, offering an ideal location and amenities that support our team and clients,” said Alison Berman, President and CEO of Palisade Capital Management. “Renewing our lease reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality investment solutions while staying rooted in a community that has played a key role in our growth.”

UNLMTD Real Estate, the property’s owner, also expressed enthusiasm about the lease renewal. “We are thrilled that Palisade Capital Management has chosen to extend their tenancy at One Bridge Plaza,” said Gabriella LoConte on behalf of UNLMTD Real Estate. “Their long-standing presence in Fort Lee is a testament to the strength of our building and its ability to support leading financial firms.”

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995 and a certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

About UNLMTD Real Estate

UNLMTD Real Estate is a family-owned real estate management, development, and investment company focused in Northern New Jersey and the Metro New York area. From revitalizing downtown main streets, to modernizing office buildings, to building ground-up residential towers, UNLMTD is creating value in shopping, working, and living spaces across the region.

Disclosures

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment. This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

For more information about Palisade Capital Management, LP, please contact:

Alison Berman

President & Chief Executive Officer

(201) 585-7733

media@palcap.com

For more information about UNLMTD Real Estate, please visit their website at www.unlmtdrealestate.com

