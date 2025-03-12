What They're Saying: Distraction-Free Schools

As Governor Hochul continues to highlight her plan for ‘bell-to-bell’ distraction-free schools, numerous advocates, labor leaders, elected officials, parents and educators are speaking out in favor of the proposal — emphasizing that the Governor’s full plan, including the ‘bell-to-bell’ restrictions, should be included in the final State Budget.

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, “NYSUT has hosted panels of parents, teachers, students, healthcare and safety professionals in every region of New York to discuss distraction-free learning. Across the board, they report that bell-to-bell policies work best, because students are freed to focus the entire day, rather than counting down minutes between each class for a few moments of screen time during passing periods. Experts say this is how to best support students’ learning and mental health, and we can’t compromise when it comes to our kids.”

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said, “We support a bell-to-bell approach. New York City's experience with a patchwork of cell phone policies is clear: Schools with a successful policy collect the phones as students walk into the building in the morning and return them at the end of the day.”

Long Island Coalition Against Bullying Founder & Executive Director Joseph A. Salamone said, “Making schools smartphone-free isn’t about limiting students—it’s about unlocking their full potential. Research consistently shows that reducing screen time during the school day, bell-to-bell, leads to better academic performance, stronger in-person connections, and a significant decrease in bullying and social pressures. When students aren’t distracted by notifications, social media, or the pressures of online validation, they can focus more on learning, engage more meaningfully with their peers, and experience improved mental well-being. A smartphone-free school environment empowers students to be more present, confident, and successful—both academically and emotionally. I applaud the Governor's efforts and call on the legislature to approve it without delay.”

Family & Children's Association President & CEO Jeffrey L. Reynolds said, “As we work to advance children’s mental health and educational achievement, FCA continues to support the Governor's proposal for bell-to-bell limits on cell phones in schools. Countless studies have detailed the impact of social media, online bullying and excessive electronics use on young people’s health, mental health and overall wellbeing. Kudos to Governor Kathy Hochul for continuing to promote this commonsense measure and we hope the Legislature will act to approve it quickly.”

Mothers Against Media Addiction Founder and Executive Director Julie Scelfo said, “The research is clear: it can take adults nearly a half hour to regain focus after even a momentary digital distraction – and children may be even more vulnerable. Restricting smartphone and smartwatch use from bell-to-bell will lead to better outcomes for our kids, and will help protect them from the predatory social media platforms and other apps that are intentionally designed to addict. New York's students deserve a school day filled with learning and real-life experiences, and we applaud Governor Hochul’s well-informed, careful proposal for distraction-free learning.”

Fairplay Campaign Director David Monahan said, “By calling for cell phones to be banned from the first bell in the morning to the last bell in the afternoon, Governor Hochul has aced one of the most important parts of her proposal. It’s not enough to keep phones out of the classroom because they can still harm children’s mental and physical health in the hallways, cafeterias and other parts of school. With this bell-to-bell phone-free school proposal, Governor Hochul and the state of New York are setting a strong example for the rest of the country.”

New York State School Counselor Association President Lysa Mullady said, “I’ve seen firsthand how cell phone use in schools can negatively impact students' ability to focus, learn, and develop problem-solving skills. The constant distractions from devices interrupt the learning process, create a false sense of belonging, and hinder the development of sustained attention. Additionally, the instant gratification provided by cell phones undermines the development of grit and perseverance necessary for building self-esteem and achieving academic success. A statewide bell-to-bell restriction on cell phone use is essential to ensuring that students can learn and grow in a safe, trustworthy environment.”

Tech:NYC President and CEO Julie Samuels said, “Technology plays a critical role in education, but it is vital that these important tools are used to bolster a student’s educational endeavors, not serve as a distraction and obstacle to learning. The Governor’s proposal is a sound, achievable, and commonsense step toward fostering distraction-free learning and we encourage the Legislature to join the Governor in ensuring that this plan is a part of the State budget.”

Phone Free New York Founder Raj Goyle said, “Removing the bell-to-bell approach would reduce the Governor’s proposal to windowdressing. A classroom ban is worse than nothing — it’s the illusion of progress. Make no mistake — this fails our children and leaves them vulnerable to more harm and danger while making teachers’ jobs even harder.”

Becca Schmill Foundation Founder Deb Schmill said, “Many well-intentioned policies meant to restrict personal electronic devices during school don't fully address the problem. Our children need a genuine break from the constant notifications, social media drama, and digital distractions that harm their mental health, education, and social development. Devices need to be turned off, locked, and stored in a secure place from first bell to last bell for students to experience the full benefits they deserve.”

The Children’s Agenda CEO Larry Marx said, “The Children’s Agenda considers limiting the use of smartphones during school time a worthy goal, one which will be especially helpful curtailing bullying and improving academics particularly for low-income students. We applaud Governor Hochul’s decision to fund schools’ implementation of smartphone restrictions ‘from bell to bell.’ The Governor is also right in urging districts to refrain from suspending kids to enforce the policy, and to ensure that smart exceptions are in place for cell phone use needs by English language learners and for student health.”

Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said, “The Governor's bell-to-bell proposal promises an actionable solution to the endemic problem of cell phone distractions in school. As a millennial who grew up in an unregulated environment, I've learned firsthand how disruptive unfettered use can be to learning outcomes and attention spans. The Governor's proposal ties a commitment to overcoming this educational obstacle with the flexibility to let teachers determine what is best for their students’ learning needs.”

New York City Council Member Keith Powers said, “It’s common knowledge that constant screen time is unhealthy and distracting for kids. When they’re in school, kids should be learning, not scrolling. The Governor’s proposal offers a common-sense solution to improve educational outcomes, all while ensuring parents can still contact their kid when necessary. Learning is easier when there are no distractions, which is exactly what this policy will achieve.”

Buffalo Police Chief of Schools Aaron Young said, “As a law enforcement professional with over 25 years of experience working within our schools, I have witnessed firsthand the significant impact of cell phone use on student engagement and behavior. Based on these observations, I fully support Governor Hochul’s 'bell-to-bell' proposal to restrict cell phone use in schools. Cell phones have become a major distraction, hindering students’ ability to focus and engage in learning. Additionally, their presence in schools has contributed to issues such as harassment, cyberbullying, and incidents of school violence, factors that undermine both student performance and the overall school climate. Implementing restrictions on cell phones throughout the entire school day -- from bell to bell -- will enhance classroom engagement and academic success and promote school safety.”

Liberty Central School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick I. Sullivan said, “Governor Hochul’s plan to restrict smartphone use in schools aims to create a distraction-free learning environment for all students. At Liberty, we support this initiative and recognize the importance of minimizing distractions so our students can develop the skills they need to succeed beyond the classroom.”

Greece Central School District Superintendent Jeremy Smalline said, “The Greece Central School District fully supports the governor's Distraction-Free Schools Policy proposal, as it aligns with our unwavering commitment to maintaining a focused, engaging, and productive learning environment for all students. To uphold this standard, the District has implemented a strict “bell to bell” electronics policy, which prohibits cell phone use at any point during the school day. This policy was developed in direct response to the well-documented negative effects of cell phone use in schools, including its impact on students' mental health, an increase in bullying, and a decline in academic performance. Allowing students access to their phones during the school day would undermine the goal of a truly distraction-free learning environment. Since implementing this policy, we have seen a significant reduction in conflicts between staff and students, as the clear and consistent expectations leave little room for misunderstanding or debate. Our experience has shown that even limited phone access would inevitably reintroduce the challenges we worked to eliminate. Allowing phone use at any point during the school day would place staff and administrators in difficult situations, increasing the likelihood of conflict and disciplinary actions that could otherwise be avoided with a strict “bell to bell” policy. The vast majority of our staff strongly supports this approach, recognizing its essential role in fostering a safe, supportive, and academically focused atmosphere. By removing the distraction of cell phones, we ensure that students are fully engaged in their education, developing the critical thinking and interpersonal skills necessary for future success.”

Enlarged City School District of Middletown Superintendent Amy Creeden said, “Cell phones can create unnecessary distractions in schools that undermine a scholar’s ability to engage in deep learning. As we continue to focus on scholar mental health and well being, it’s critical to recognize the impact of constant notifications and digital stressors. Creating distraction-free learning environments helps our scholars focus on their education while also nurturing their well-being.”

Maine-Endwell Central School District Superintendent Jason Van Fossen said, “At Maine-Endwell, we believe eliminating outside distractions is key in furthering our mission of delivering a premier educational experience to each student. In 2022, following the growing use of mobile devices within schools nationwide, our district took a proactive approach by amending our official Code of Conduct to restrict such devices (including Smartphones, Watches, etc) during all learning periods. We support the Governor in taking steps to ensure education and safety remains priority number one within our school buildings.”