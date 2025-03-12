University transfer certificate boosts access to engineering

A new partnership between industry, government, and post-secondary is opening more pathways into careers in engineering for underrepresented groups.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new partnership between industry, government, and post-secondary is opening more pathways into careers in engineering for women, Indigenous Peoples, and other underrepresented groups.At an event on March 12, 2025, celebrating National Engineering Month, NorQuest College, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), the Government of Alberta, and the University of Alberta announced the launch of the Engineering University Transfer, a first-of-its-kind certificate program which aims to increase accessible opportunities into engineering.“The new Engineering University Transfer Program will increase the range of choices and opportunities available to NorQuest students,” says Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education. “With Alberta’s growing and diversifying economy, engineers are and will continue to be in high demand, and I am pleased that NorQuest College, the University of Alberta, and APEGA have been able to come together to help meet this critical labour market need.”The Engineering University Transfer Certificate program provides students interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree with the foundational knowledge required in the first year of engineering.“This certificate program is a clear example of the growing opportunity for learners through the power of collaboration between industry, government, and post-secondary,” says Carolyn Campbell, President and CEO, NorQuest College. “We are so grateful to have partners that recognize the importance of diversifying the field of engineering and making this change that will improve access to engineering education across Alberta.”Thanks to APEGA’s support as the Catalyst Sponsor, NorQuest College will offer prospective engineering students an engaging environment with smaller class sizes, personalized study plans, and accessible learning pathways designed to support students throughout the program from application through completion.“APEGA is proud to be the catalyst sponsor of NorQuest College’s new engineering transfer program, launching fall 2025,” says Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., FCAE, ICD.D, FEC, FGC (Hon.), Registrar and CEO, APEGA. “This program is innovation in action and will bring new and more accessible pathways for students to enter post-secondary education, training the next generation of engineers. This is a wonderful partnership, and I look forward to seeing the first cohort of students start their exciting journey this coming fall.”Successful completion of the engineering certificate program can enable students to transfer into second year of the University of Alberta’s degree program. Students may also transfer with advanced credit to other science and engineering-adjacent programs at post-secondary institutions across Alberta.“Graduates from the NorQuest Engineering University Transfer Program will be well-equipped to participate in the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Engineering programs, studying at one of Canada’s top five engineering schools,” says Dr. Matina Kalcounis-Rüppell, Dean and Vice-provost, College of Natural and Applied Sciences. “At the U of A, we are home to world-leading programs and research areas in engineering, including chemical, computer and electrical engineering — and NorQuest College graduates will have a direct pathway into these areas of excellence through this partnership. This program is exciting and an example of the strong partnership that exists between two remarkable Edmonton post-secondary institutions.”Registration is already filling fast for this accessible one-year program, set to launch in September 2025.

