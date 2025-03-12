Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 12th, 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, for the Consigned Contribution to the Voluntary Fund of the United Nations Resident Coordinator System, in the amount of two hundred thousand US dollars.

This contribution reinforces Timor-Leste's commitment to reforming the United Nations development system, which the UN Secretary-General promoted, and to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Resident Coordinator System Voluntary Fund is a financial mechanism established to support and strengthen the coordination function of United Nations development activities in member states, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusion in development initiatives.

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, regarding a donation to the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in the amount of five hundred thousand US dollars to support the costs arising from the Rotating Presidency of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

*****

The draft Law Proposal concerning the Export Promotion Law, presented by the Vice Prime Minister, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, was also approved in his capacity as Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs.

This legislative initiative aims to establish a legal framework to facilitate and encourage the export of goods and services, strengthen the competitiveness of the national private sector, and promote a favourable environment for foreign trade and foreign investment. The legislation aligns with the National Strategic Development Plan guidelines and Timor-Leste's international commitments, including membership in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and ASEAN.

The main measures introduced include simplifying export procedures, eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic requirements and ensuring greater predictability for economic operators. The law also provides for the establishment of tax and administrative incentives for exporting companies, the formal recognition of certified companies and the implementation of a one-stop shop to facilitate the export process. It also establishes rules for training exporters, especially small and medium-sized companies, and promotes special economic zones to attract industries aimed at the foreign market.

****

The Council of Ministers also approved a Decree-Law, presented by the Minister of the Interior, Francisco da Costa Guterres, on the new organic law of the Migration Service.

This reform arises from the need to modernise the structure responsible for border control and managing migratory flows in Timor-Leste. Its goal is to ensure greater efficiency in managing migratory flows, strengthen national security, and respond to current challenges, such as increased human mobility and stricter border control.

With the new organic law, the Migration Office will have an Executive Director and two General Directors responsible for operational and administrative areas, ensuring more agile and effective management. The internal structure will be reorganised into three specialised National Directorates and seven technical offices to promote greater specialisation and efficiency.

****

At the proposal of the Minister for Planning and Strategic Investment, Gastão Francisco de Sousa, three draft government decrees were approved relating to the Municipal Spatial Planning Plans for Baucau, Viqueque and Lautém.

These plans establish the local territorial development strategy, define the municipal land-use and urban planning policy, and ensure the integration of the different sectoral policies that impact the municipal territory.

At the local level, the Municipal Spatial Planning Plans translate the guidelines established in the national strategic planning instruments, ensuring a structured vision for each municipality’s growth and sustainable development. Their main measures include defining the municipal land-use planning model, regulating the occupation and use of land and the programmed management of public space, allowing for more efficient planning suited to local needs.

****

Lastly, the Minister of Youth, Sports, Art, and Culture, Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, and the Martial Arts Regulatory Commission (CRAM) presented the Council of Ministers with the Report on Martial Arts activities as part of the application of Government Resolution No. 60/2024, of November 7th. This Government Resolution extended the suspension of the teaching, learning and practice of martial arts and rituals throughout the national territory, initially determined by Government Resolution No. 45/2023 of November 10th and subsequently extended by Government Resolution No. 17/2024 of April 24th, until April 10th, 2025. END