Inc. Names Katherine Kostereva to its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.’s annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Katherine Kostereva, has been named to the Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. Katherine has been recognized for her grit, drive and extraordinary leadership in building a successful, market-leading solution.Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.Under Katherine’s leadership, Creatio has achieved market-leading growth and continues to redefine the industry through AI and no-code innovation. In June 2024, the company raised $200 million at a $1.2 billion valuation, earning unicorn status. Creatio’s commitment to product excellence - exemplified by its vision for a new era where digital and human talent seamlessly collaborate within its AI-Native CRM - has earned the company recognition as a Leader and a Visionary by top analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester, as well as some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry."Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.Katherine’s passion and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including being recognized as the Top 50 Women Leader in Software 2024, a Top 50 Software CEO in 2024, selected as The Boston Business Journals’ 2024 Power 50: The Movement Makers, and more. She is also a co-author of the No-Code Playbook , a widely downloaded guide on no-code automation.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

