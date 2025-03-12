Big Lab Digital Agency Reports on Perfume Trends in Qatar for Spring 2025

Big Lab Digital Agency reveals key fragrance trends in Qatar, highlighting growing demand for premium scents and rising online perfume sales.

DOHA, QATAR, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the arrival of spring, interest in perfumes is noticeably increasing in Qatar, particularly in light, fresh, and long-lasting fragrances that are ideal for the region's warm climate. According to Big Lab Digital Agency, demand for fruity, citrus, and floral compositions continues to grow. Among the most sought-after brands are Dior, Chanel, Gucci, and Dolce and Gabbana perfume , which remain among the top choices this season.Experts at Big Lab Digital Agency, after analyzing search trends and online sales data, have identified several key trends shaping the perfume market in Qatar for Spring 2025.Luxury Perfumes Maintain Strong DemandConsumers in Qatar continue to favor luxury fragrances, particularly those that blend sophistication with contemporary trends. Spring sees an increasing interest in perfumes with floral and oriental accords. Among the most sought-after brands are Valentino perfume , Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, which consistently hold leading positions in the premium segment."Every spring, we observe a steady increase in interest toward high-end perfume brands. Search trends and online sales indicate that consumers prefer refined and multi-layered compositions that reflect the latest trends in luxury perfumery," says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency.Growing Popularity of Versatile and Long-Lasting FragrancesIn addition to luxury brands, versatile and long-lasting fragrances remain a key trend, with consumers seeking scents suitable for both daytime and evening wear. One of the leading brands in this category is Calvin Klein perfume , alongside Hugo Boss and Lacoste, known for their balance of quality, longevity, and accessibility."Consumers in Qatar are increasingly drawn to fragrances that last throughout the day. Search data shows a stable demand for brands offering balanced compositions that work for both office settings and special occasions," Nemtcev notes.Floral and Citrus Notes: The Season’s Leading TrendEvery spring, demand for floral and citrus-based perfumes rises, as these fragrances evoke a sense of freshness and vibrancy. Among the season’s most popular perfumes is Dolce and Gabbana, alongside compositions from Dior, Chanel, and Gucci."Springtime perfume trends clearly indicate that consumers are gravitating towards citrus and floral notes, which are perfectly suited to the warm climate. This is reflected in both online sales growth and the increasing number of searches for new releases featuring these accords," adds Nemtcev.The Rise of Online Perfume Sales and Digitalization of RetailOver the past few years, online perfume sales in Qatar have experienced steady growth. More consumers are choosing e-commerce platforms where they can read reviews, compare fragrances, and receive personalized recommendations."We are witnessing a surge in demand for online perfume shopping, particularly ahead of key gifting occasions. Consumers are looking for convenient ways to discover fragrances, and AI-powered technology is making this process easier by analyzing preferences and past purchases to provide personalized recommendations," explains Nemtcev.Mid-range brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste remain particularly popular in online retail, offering high-quality, long-lasting fragrances at competitive prices. If consumers are already familiar with a fragrance, they no longer need to visit a physical store—they can simply order their preferred scent from an online retailer with a few clicks."We are seeing a strong interest in brands that offer versatile fragrances at an affordable price. In the e-commerce sector, these budget-friendly fragrances remain a stable choice for consumers, as confirmed by both search demand dynamics and online sales data," concludes Nemtcev.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a leading marketing agency based in Dubai, renowned for its exceptional expertise in SEO and performance marketing. The agency helps brands accelerate growth by optimizing their digital presence, driving targeted traffic, and increasing conversions. Working with major brands across e-commerce, marketplaces, and the beauty industry, Big Lab leverages data-driven strategies, advanced analytics, and AI-powered solutions to maximize sales and enhance brand visibility.

