14th Annual Glass Bloom & Blossom: A Spring Glass Blowing Festival at the Glass Academy in Dearborn, MI

Blossom & Bloom Live Glass Blowing at the Glass Academy, Dearborn, MI

Sale of Handmade Glass Sea Turtles with Donation Giveback, Spring Home Decor gallery items, with entertainment & educational demonstrations in Glass Blowing.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch molten glass flowing at 2,100°F, as artists shape intricate sculptures, and viewers can watch these live demonstrations!! It's all happening at the Glass Academy’s 14th Annual “Glass Bloom & Blossom” Festival in Dearborn! Get up close as molten glass transforms into elegant spring décor like speckled glass eggs, Nest Bowls, and the all-new Percolla Reeds for garden displays.

This spring, the studio will feature a special glass sea turtle giveback program, where a portion of sales supports the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Watch skilled artisans sculpt these delicate creatures live as you watch!!

This show also spotlights our signature spring home decor glass creations for purchase. Featured in BATCH Gallery will be our signature striped, spotted, and speckled glass eggs; our classic Nest Bowls and our Unique Percolla Reeds; decorative glass sculptures for the outdoor garden. While in the hot shop, the Glass Academy Team will be blowing glass, educating the viewers on the process of glass making and making glass sea turtles for everyone to watch. Custom orders are accepted at this time and you can actually watch your creation come to life during this rare opportunity.

Live-action shots of glowing glass, spinning molten colors, and skilled hands at work.

Interview opportunities with artists & guests experiencing glassblowing for the first time.

Human interest angle – See how handmade glass connects families, art lovers, and conservationists.

All glassware is made exclusively by the professional glass blowing team at the Glass Academy and available for purchase. Custom orders are encouraged and accepted at this seasonal spring show. This is a FREE family friendly, art lover educational show with free street parking available right outside the building. “Families and guests are welcomed to stay for hours to enjoy the demonstrations and learn something new,” comments Jacob Nordin, the hot shop coordinator. “Everyone can then purchase a souvenir of handcrafted glass from the gallery as a keepsake of this special time.”

Prices start at $48 for the smaller eggs, with Glass Sea Turtles starting at $88. The gallery is host to other glass products with seasonal appeal, including pumpkins, drinkware, and the Michigan Pine™, a Original Design product from artist Chris Nordin.

Extended Show Run: “Glass Bloom & Blossom” continues through April 19th during normal gallery hours. BATCH gallery is open 11am to 4pm Wednesday through Friday, and 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday, featuring handmade glassware made at the Dearborn studio. For more information, call 313-561-4527 or visit our website at GlassAcademy.com. Check us out on Facebook at facebook.com/GlassAcademy and on Instagram. OR, watch our live Glass Blowing show every Tuesday night LIVE on Youtube!

About the Glass Academy.

The Glass Academy is a 14,000-square-foot working studio that features BATCH gallery, a 2,000-square-foot gallery, with handmade glass products on display, including, drinkware, vases and additional original designs from artists Michelle Plucinsky, Jacob & Chris Nordin. The Michigan Room is the studio’s event space used for private events and Team Building Experiences and hands-on group classes. Tours that educate and demonstrate the glass arts can be arranged for a fee. Free street parking is available and every Thursday night is live glass blowing demonstrations and cocktails night where beverages may be purchased and enjoyed.

