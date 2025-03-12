DigiCert Solutions Now Available in the AWS Marketplace

AWS customers gain access to DigiCert ONE, DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, and DigiCert Code Signing, Document Signing and Mark Certificates for quick and easy purchasing within their AWS Marketplace account

Lehi, Utah, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, announced today that DigiCert solutions including DigiCert ONE, DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, and DigiCert Code Signing, Document Signing and Mark Certificates, are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



With DigiCert solutions now available in AWS Marketplace, customers gain streamlined access to DigiCert certificates and its comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale. AWS customers can now purchase and manage DigiCert solutions within their AWS Marketplace account.



AWS customers will now have direct access within AWS Marketplace to these DigiCert solutions:



DigiCert ONE, a comprehensive platform for managing digital certificates and securing data and devices at scale

DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, which enable HTTPS encryption, establish trust with visitors and enable processing payments and collecting financial, healthcare or other regulated data

DigiCert Digital Certificates, a comprehensive suite of certificate solutions including code signing, document signing, and mark certificates to help protect your organization, meet platform requirements, and ensure the highest level of digital trust.



“We are thrilled to bring DigiCert solutions to AWS Marketplace, providing our customers and partners with more convenient and accessible purchasing options,” said Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer at DigiCert. “The availability of DigiCert solutions in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.”



The availability of DigiCert ONE, DigiCert TLS/SSL Certificates, and DigiCert Mark Certificates in AWS Marketplace provides the following benefits for customers:



Convenience: Purchasing DigiCert solutions through AWS Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing AWS billing and infrastructure.

Efficiency: Simplified buying and deployment reduce time-to-value for securing and managing digital trust solutions.

Scalability: DigiCert’s advanced solutions align with the flexibility and power of AWS to meet the needs of enterprises of any size.



By leveraging DigiCert solutions in AWS Marketplace, organizations can enhance their security posture while simplifying their procurement processes.



About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/digicert-inc-/.



Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 christina.knittel@digicert.com

