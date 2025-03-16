TAJ Holding Group Appoints Mr. Raed Bairagdar as Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raed Bairagdar as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, effective immediately. This strategic addition to the Board underscores the Group's commitment to strengthening corporate governance and financial oversight.Profile of Mr. Raed BairagdarMr. Bairagdar is a seasoned financial professional with over 25 years of experience in wealth management, investment advisory, real estate development, real estate marketing, and corporate leadership. He has a proven track record of managing large asset portfolios, executing strategic acquisitions, and leading successful businesses, particularly within the Saudi Arabian investment landscape and real estate market.From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Bairagdar served as Executive Partner and CEO of ASSETS Financial Advisors, where he played a key role in obtaining the CMA license and managing significant assets. Simultaneously, he has been the Executive Partner & CEO of ASSETS Real Estate Investment Company, securing projects valued at over USD 2 billion.Leadership and VisionAs Chairman of the Audit Committee, Mr. Bairagdar will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the Group's financial reporting, risk management, and internal control frameworks. His leadership is expected to further strengthen TAJ Holding Group's commitment to transparency and accountability.Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Henaidy, Founder & Group CEO said "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Raed Bairagdar to our Board as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. His extensive experience in financial management and real estate development aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives. We are confident that his leadership will significantly enhance our corporate governance and contribute to our mission of sustainable growth."About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a dynamic Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its tagline "Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth," TAJ Holding Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

