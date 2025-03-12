LaCAR MDx Technologies Acquires Assets and Technology License for Baebies, Inc.'s Newborn Screening Business

Strengthening International Leadership in Newborn Screening

BELGIUM, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaCAR MDx Technologies, a company specialized in automated solutions for newborn screening, announces the strategic acquisition of assets and technology license of the Newborn Screening business of Baebies, Inc., a U.S. company known for pioneering digital microfluidic technologies. This acquisition is part of LaCAR’s strategy to expand its range of solutions and accelerate its expansion into the U.S. market.

LaCAR: Cutting-Edge Expertise in Genetic Diagnostics and Newborn Screening

Founded in December 2013 in Liège, LaCAR MDx Technologies was created through collaboration between various actors from Belgian economic and scientific networks. With a team of 78 employees spread across four locations, the mission of LaCAR is to make diagnostics faster and more accessible. The company develops innovative solutions in two high-potential sectors: newborn screening and pharmacogenetics.

“Our goal is to provide laboratories with increasingly effective solutions tailored to the needs of newborn screening. The acquisition of Baebies' Newborn Screening division represents a major step forward, allowing us to offer a more complete range and reinforce our leadership position.” – Arnaud Allaer, CEO of LaCAR MDx Technologies.

LaCAR’s existing newborn screening product portfolio spans immunoassay, fluorimetry, mass spectrometry, and DNA analysis. Through the acquisition of Baebies newborn screening division, including the assets, personal, products, and services, LaCAR adds expertise and capacity directly in the US market so help serve the specific needs of US newborn screening systems.

Baebies Newborn Screening: A Strategic Acquisition in Lysosomal Storage Disease (LSD) Screening, and access to the U.S. Market

Based in the U.S., Baebies is known for its innovations in newborn screening, particularly with its FDA-cleared SEEKER solution dedicated to screening for four Lysosomal Storage Diseases (LSD) in a run time of under 3 hours. Through this acquisition, LaCAR integrates cutting-edge screening technology, extending the number of diseases screened among newborns across Europe.

“We share a common vision with Baebies: to provide laboratories around the world with innovative and accessible solutions. This acquisition is an opportunity to strengthen our expertise and put it to work to provide better care for all newborns,” announces Arnaud Allaer, CEO of LaCAR MDx Technologies.

This acquisition aims to achieve three major objectives for LaCAR:

• Expand its newborn screening offering by integrating an exclusive cutting-edge technology: digital microfluidic for Newborn Screening.

• Accelerate the commercialization of Baebies’ products outside the United States.

• Strengthen its presence in the U.S. market through its North Carolina site.

“With this acquisition, we are taking a significant step toward becoming a key player in global newborn screening. By combining our expertise with Baebies', we offer our clients even more effective solutions tailored to high-potential niche markets,” adds Arnaud Allaer, CEO of LaCAR MDx Technologies.

Transition and Timing

The integration of Baebies' Newborn Screening business will occur over several months to ensure a smooth transition for new and existing customers. Both the LaCAR and Baebies organizations are committed to a collaborative transition period, keeping the needs of our customers at the center of our efforts as we move forward.

“We will ensure a smooth transfer of our newborn screening products and key personnel to uphold exceptional service for our newborn screening customers, in line with our core value of being customer-centric. This strategic approach not only reinforces our commitment to seamless operational continuity, but it also advances innovation in newborn screening solutions. By integrating the expertise and vision of both teams, we are poised to create lasting value for our employees, partners, and the communities we serve” said Richard West, CEO, Baebies.

