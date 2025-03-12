Sim Shalom and Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Unite for Alumni and Student Gathering in New York City

Sim Shalom and the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) came together for a special alumni and student gathering in the heart of New York City

Who knew that French – Impressionist Camille Pissarro was Jewish?” — Rabbi Steve Blane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sim Shalom and the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute (JSLI) came together for a special alumni and student gathering in the heart of New York City on March 1 and 2, 2025. The event brought together a group of Rabbis and Cantors, along with their family members, for a weekend of spiritual growth and community building.

The highlight of the gathering was the group's attendance at the Central Synagogue Saturday morning Shabbat service. Led by Cantor Jenna Pearsall and choir, the service was a beautiful and meaningful experience for all in attendance. The group was able to connect with each other and with their faith in a powerful way, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie.

In addition to the Shabbat service, the group also had the opportunity to explore the vibrant art scene in Soho with a local tour guide. The tour provided a unique perspective on the neighborhood and its history, as well as a glimpse into the current art scene. On Sunday they continued their art exploration with a Jewish centered tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Who knew that French – Impressionist Camille Pissarro was Jewish? and visited the Lower East Side to soak in the early New York Jewish experience that included special treats of pickles and bialys.

The weekend included a special performance by Rabbi Steven Blane, founder of Sim Shalom and JSLI. The group gathered to watch Rabbi Blane's musical talents on display, showcasing his passion for music and spirituality. The evening was filled with joy, laughter, and a sense of community as the group celebrated their shared experiences and the bonds they had formed.

Sim Shalom and JSLI are proud to have brought together such a dedicated group of spiritual leaders for this special gathering. The event was a testament to the power of community and the importance of coming together to celebrate and strengthen our faith. Both organizations look forward to future gatherings and the continued growth and connection of their alumni and students.

ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical and cantorial program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

