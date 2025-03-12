Tom Reber, HGTV Star of Unfinished Business, Launches Simplify Painting in Colorado Springs

Tom Reber On Stage Unfinished Busness Tom Reber Simplify Painting Colorado Springs

Tom Reber Expands His Business Ventures with Simplify Painting, Offering Expert Interior and Exterior Painting Services in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Reber, renowned HGTV star of Unfinished Business and owner of The Contractor Fight , is proud to announce the launch of his new business, Simplify Painting, in Colorado Springs. Simplify Painting specializes in both interior and exterior painting services , offering homeowners and businesses high-quality, professional painting solutions backed by Tom’s expert leadership and commitment to exceptional service."Starting Simplify Painting allows me to help homeowners and businesses bring their visions to life with a fresh, vibrant look," said Tom Reber, founder of Simplify Painting. "As a contractor myself, I know how important it is to provide not only outstanding craftsmanship but also clear communication and reliability throughout every step of the project."Simplify Painting is committed to transforming spaces through top-notch painting services, whether clients are looking to revitalize their homes' interiors or enhance the curb appeal of their properties with fresh exterior coatings. By offering a seamless process and meticulous attention to detail, Simplify Painting stands out in the competitive painting market of Colorado Springs.The company is built on Tom’s years of experience as a successful entrepreneur and television personality, combined with his passion for quality craftsmanship. Simplify Painting is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with every job, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish.A satisfied customer shared their experience: "Working with Tom and the team at Simplify Painting was incredible! They painted the entire interior of our home, and the transformation was stunning. The team was professional, efficient, and communicated with us throughout the entire process. We couldn’t be happier with the results."About Simplify PaintingSimplify Painting is a professional painting company based in Colorado Springs, offering both interior and exterior painting services for residential and commercial properties. Founded by HGTV star Tom Reber, the company combines expert craftsmanship with a customer-focused approach to deliver outstanding results. Simplify Painting is committed to enhancing the beauty of homes and businesses throughout Colorado Springs with reliable, top-quality painting services.For more information about Simplify Painting, visit website

