Flexible Foam Mold Release Agents Market Will Surpass US$ 499.7 Million at 6.2 % CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟔𝟑.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟗𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟐% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝.The growing production and acquisition of electric vehicles push the market demand. International Energy Agency issued data expressing the contemporary electric car registrations in the US in 2023 escalated additionally 40% as contrasted to 2022. Augmenting EV making needs a greater proportion of weightless and sturdy materials to improve energy efficiency and presentation.

𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The escalating funding in the aerospace industry is fueling the market growth. In 2022, spearheading firms for France's aerospace industry funded roughly USD 4.4 billion in R&D. This funding powered progressions in green aviation, next-generation fighter jets (such as the FCAS program), and space inspection projects, fortifying France's standing as a global leader in aerospace invention thus driving the flexible foam mold release agents market demand.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Mold release agents are utilized to prohibit a substrate from securing to a molding surface. Without the usage of a mold release barricade, the material being cast would amalgamate into the mold. This can have a notable influence on the standard and productivity of the molding procedure. Mold release agents are important components of the rubber, plastic, and composite molding procedure.

Mold release agents operate by generating a barricade between the substrate and the surface of the mold. This barricade abolishes sticking between two substances, prohibiting mold damage and sanctioning swift and effortless release from the mold. The rising sales and production of automobiles are boosting the demand for flexible foam mold release agents market demand.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Chem Trend L.P.
• Concentrol
• DOW
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Huntsman International LLC
• KEMI Srl
• McGee Industries, Inc.
• Michelman, Inc.
• Miller-Stephenson Chemical Company, Inc.
• Momentive Performance Materials Inc

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The flexible foam mold release agents market is segmented into vehicle type, foam type, mold release agent type, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive segment held the largest share due to the heavy reliability of these vehicles on flexible foam mold release agents to sanction elevated standard foam constituents. These foams are utilized in seats, armrests, headrests, door panels, steering wheels, and acoustic insulation.

Based on foam type, the polyurethane (PU) segment held the largest market share due to its extensive acquisition in the transportation industry because of its weightlessness, longevity, and flexibility. PU foam is a polymer configured by reacting polyols with diisocyanates. It is characterized by two prominent kinds, namely flexible and rigid.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the market size accounting for USD 98.30 million in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. China has a prominent market share in Asia Pacific owing to speedy growth in the automotive and transportation sectors.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to a surge in passenger congestion. Total passenger aggregates surged by 11.9% in contrast to 2022, with global travel observing an outstanding 27.9% rise in domestic travel, escalating by 9.5%. The growing airline conveyance regionally is pushing both government and private aerospace firms to fund the making of contemporary airplanes, helicopters, and other aircraft.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the flexible foam mold release agents market?
The market size was valued at USD 263.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 499.7 million in 2034.

Who are the key players in the flexible foam mold release agents market?
A few key players in the market are DOW; Huntsman International LLC; Chem-Trend L.P.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Michelman, Inc.; McGee Industries, Inc.; Miller-Stephenson Chemical Company, Inc.; Concentrol; KEMI Srl; and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Which segment by vehicle type led the market share in 2024?
The automotive segment dominated the market in 2024.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are vehicle type, foam type, and mold release agent type. 