Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market to Reach $10.13 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 16.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global stem cell umbilical cord blood industry was estimated at $3.11 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $10.13 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in genetic testing, fertility, and reproduction assisted services, development in treatment for chronic diseases, surge in spending capacity of individuals, and emergence of suitable payment plans drive the growth of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market. On the other hand, several legal and ethical issues during collection, higher cost of therapies, and unavailability of suitable matched donor impede the growth to some extent. However, advancements in therapeutic applications and rise in funds for public storage are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The private cord blood banks segment to retain its dominance by 2027-Based on storage services, the private cord blood banks segment contributed to nearly half of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market revenue in 2019 and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027, owing to the technological advancements done at the storage facilities, increasing clinical applications for stem cells, and rising awareness regarding the use of umbilical cord blood stem cell and its applications in various diseases. The hybrid cord blood banks segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the study period.The regenerative medicine segment to rule the roost-Based on application, the regenerative medicine segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market share in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail till 2027. This is because regenerative medicines in organ transplant eliminate the use of immune-suppressing drugs and anti-inflammatory treatment that are required to treat artificial organ, bone and tissues. Simultaneously, the transplant medicine segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.6% throughout the forecast period. The fact that the transplant medicines and stem cells are used in combination, as these are the complementary sources of treatment for replacing and matching damaged organs drives the segment growth.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/114 North America held the major share in 2019-Based on geography, North America generated the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global stem cell umbilical cord blood market. Surge in experimental approaches being taken to attack the beta cells from immune system escalates the market growth in the province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing clinical trials in the region that stem cell to cure many age-related diseases and delay ageing have fueled the market growth.Frontrunners in the industry-Cord Blood AmericaAmericord RegistryCordvidaCryo-Cell InternationalCordlife Group LimitedMedipostGlobal Cord Blood CorporationAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

