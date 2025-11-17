Millet Snacks Market to Reach $3.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR

Rise in health concerns around the world, demand for healthy food, changing lifestyles & altered eating habits, increase in the use of millet seeds in snacks.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global millet snacks Industry was generated $2.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16885 The demand for a range of snacking options has increased as a result of rising health concerns around the world, changing lifestyles and altered eating habits. The growing substitution of meals with snacks and the demand for ready-to-eat foods with excellent nutritional value are two important trends driving the growth of the millet snacks market.An increase in the use of millet seeds in snacks is fueling the growth of the global millet snacks market. The bland-tasting millet seeds are a healthy food grain with a long list of health advantages. Engaged stakeholders are attempting to include millet seeds in various sorts of snacks that will make it simpler for customers to eat millet in an effort to increase the popularity of millet consumption. Moreover, the increase in demand for healthy food is further boosting the growth of the millet snacks market size . Some of the most nutrient-dense cereal grains and seeds in the market are millet. They are low in carbs and high in all macronutrients. They also include a lot of fiber, which supports intestinal health and boosts metabolism. In addition, the high amounts of vitamins, minerals, and calcium found in millet seeds aid to increase bone density and give the body the nutrition it needs to maintain healthy bodily functioning and fend against disease. People are increasingly consuming millet snacks as it is an excellent source of vitamin A & B, phosphorus, potassium, antioxidants, niacin, calcium, and iron.However, the decline in the production of millet seeds and the limited farming area under the millet seeds are likely to hamper the production of millet snacks which restraints the growth of the global market. Furthermore, inadequate primary processing at the village level and a huge distance between production units to processing units have inflated the cost of processed millet products. In addition, millets have a relatively short shelf life. This causes extra speediness in the preservation and processing, which increases is cost. Nevertheless, the surge in the adoption of millets as a power food source is another significant factor creating opportunities in the millet snacks market. Power food provides quick energy and nutrients to the body either via a meal or in the form of a nutrition supplement. Millets contain high protein content that helps provide energy to the body. Breakfast cereals made from millet seeds can help provide enough energy for the whole day. This utilization of millet seeds as power food is anticipated to offer potential opportunities for the expansion of the millet snacks market.The millet snacks market is segmented into type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is segregated into extruded products and bakery snacks. extruded products are further segmented into namkeen, noodles, chips, and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into millennials, generation x, and baby boomers. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment was further studied through hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Russia and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the North America market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global millet snacks market report include Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, www.sweetkaramcoffee.in , URBAN MONK PRIVATE LIMITED, Orgtree, Moon Foods, Urban Millets Pvt. Ltd., Native Food Store, HiYou, and Cicer Food Products.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global millet snacks market size. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

