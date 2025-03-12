Optical Sorting Equipment Market to Hit $5.89 Billion by 2034 with a 5.6% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Strict regulations governing food safety and quality control driving use of advanced optical sorting equipment in food and beverage industry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The worldwide optical sorting machinery market is projected to be worth US$ 3.41 billion in 2024, and global sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.Optical sorting technology is used across the food and beverage, recycling, and mining sectors, fueled by emerging technologies, industrial automation, and growing demand for efficient sorting technology. Incorporation of multispectral and hyperspectral imaging has greatly improved sorting accuracy by allowing for more nuanced object analysis.Over the past few years, significant developments in sorting technology have revolutionized numerous industries. Optical sorting machines now provide functions like sorting plastic flakes based on color, polymer, and transparency, leading to the creation of high-quality recycled products. As environmental concerns increase, companies are focusing more on sustainability and waste reduction programs. Optical sorting machines are playing an important part in waste management by effectively separating recyclable products from non-recyclables with the help of advanced sensors and algorithms.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=542 Global Optical Sorting Equipment Market OverviewGlobal optical sorting equipment market valued US$ 3.22 billion in 2023 and forecasted to increase to US$ 5.89 billion in 2034. United States market anticipated at a growth of 3.6% in CAGR in the years between 2024 and 2034.Market share from food industry contributed to 34.4% of the total share in the year 2023. The near-infrared (NIR) technology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034."The rise in demand for optical sorting machines in food & beverage, recycling, and mining sectors is spurred by technological advancements, industrial automation adoption, and rigorous food safety norms." Fact.MR analyst saysThe major players in the market for optical sorting equipment are:Allgaier Werke GmbH, Aweta, Binder+Co, Buhler AG, Cimbria, CP Manufacturing Inc. (MSS, Inc.), Eagle Vizion, Greefa, Green MachineLLC, Key Technology (Duravant), Newtec A/S, Pellenc ST, Satake Corporation, Sesotec GmbH, STEINERT GmbH, and TOMRA Group.Industrial equipment suppliers are investing heavily in R&D for technological development and product diversification. Their robust distribution channels are facilitating regional and global market penetration. According to Fact.MR analysis, the five largest players in the optical sorting equipment market will retain a market share of 34.5% in 2024.Future Market Trends & InnovationThe market is poised for continued growth, powered by technological advancements and growing numbers of mining ventures. This opens up opportunities for both large players and new regional suppliers to increase their portfolios and market share.Recent New Product IntroductionsNovember 2023 – TOMRA launched the INNOSORT™ FLAKE, boosting recycling efficiency.October 2020 – Satake USA released a new FMSR-IR series featuring its newest RGB technology.Region-wise InsightsGrowing Emphasis on Quality Control, Food Safety, and Waste MinimizationThe European market is expected to grow to US$ 742.3 million in 2024, accounting for 23% of the total optical sorting equipment market share globally. Market expansion in the region is influenced by stringent waste management policies supporting sustainability and the dominance of the food and beverage sector.Europe's food and beverage industry plays a crucial role in market growth. With high emphasis on waste minimization, food safety, and quality control, the industry matches the capabilities of optical sorting solutions, pushing their application forward in food processing and agriculture.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=542 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the optical sorting equipment market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on technology (VIS cameras, lasers, near-infrared [NIR], X-rays, hyperspectral imaging [HIS]), sorting platform (belt, freefall, chute-fed), capacity (object/hr) (low capacity [less than 6 metric tons], medium capacity [6 to 25 metric tons], high capacity [more than 25 metric tons]), and application (food industry, recycling industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical industry, postal & logistics industry, automotive industry, beverages industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, glass industry, rubber & plastic industry, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global parcel sortation systems market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period).The Europe recycling sorters market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 168.9 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 289.6 million by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 