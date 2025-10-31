U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Set to Grow at 10.1% CAGR Driven by Early Detection, Precision Medicine, AI Integration

Cancer biomarkers market driven by early detection, precision medicine, AI integration, and rising demand for advanced diagnostics

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cancer biomarkers market is valued at USD 14,200 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR, reaching USD 48,438 million by 2035.This rapid growth is driven by the increasing demand for early cancer detection and personalized medicine, where biomarker-based diagnostics enable tailored treatment strategies for individual patients. Advances in proteomics, genomics, and digital pathology have supported the development of highly sensitive and specific biomarkers, enhancing the accuracy of diagnostic and prognostic assessments.These technological innovations are enabling earlier disease detection and more precise predictions of treatment outcomes, directly improving patient survival rates. Additionally, the rising global incidence of cancer is fueling the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, further propelling the growth of the cancer biomarkers market.Country-wise AnalysisUSA (10.1% CAGR): Strong oncology research and precision medicine infrastructure drive adoption of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics-based biomarkers. AI integration and public-private funding accelerate growth.UK (9.0% CAGR): Early detection focus and NHS genomic testing, supported by biobanks and cancer registries, are expanding biomarker use in routine oncology care.France (8.5% CAGR): Personalized medicine initiatives, national cancer plans, and centralized diagnostic labs support high-end biomarker adoption.Germany (8.8% CAGR): Specialized oncology centers, strong bioinformatics, and companion diagnostic collaborations drive biomarker integration in standard care.Italy (8.1% CAGR): Rising cancer incidence and value-based care policies are boosting molecular diagnostic use, with genomic labs and multiplex test kits expanding.South Korea (7.7% CAGR): Government support for biotech innovation and personalized medicine programs accelerates biomarker adoption; liquid biopsy and digital health integration are key drivers.Japan (8.0% CAGR): High cancer rates and early detection initiatives, coupled with NGS and AI-enhanced diagnostics, promote growth.China (10.6% CAGR): Rapid cancer incidence, health reforms, genomic medicine investments, and liquid biopsy adoption fuel market expansion.Australia-New Zealand (8.2% CAGR): Strong screening programs, national registries, and genomic research partnerships drive precision oncology and biomarker testing.Across regions, growth is supported by advances in genomics, proteomics, digital pathology, liquid biopsy technologies, AI integration, and government-led healthcare initiatives, creating opportunities for early detection, personalized treatment, and improved patient outcomes.Segment-wise Analysis of Cancer Biomarkers MarketBy Test Type:PSA Tests (~12% share by 2025) are widely used for early detection and monitoring of prostate cancer, especially in men aged 50+. Key players include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and DiaSorin.CA Tests (~11% share) are crucial for detecting, monitoring, and tracking recurrence of cancers such as ovarian (CA-125), pancreatic (CA 19-9), and breast (CA 15-3). Leading providers include Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fujirebio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BD.Growth in early diagnostics, precision medicine, and screening programs is boosting PSA and CA test adoption.By Disease Indication:Breast Cancer (~20% market share) biomarkers like HER2, ER, and PR guide prognosis and targeted therapies (e.g., trastuzumab). Key players: Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Hologic.Lung Cancer (~18% market share) biomarkers such as EGFR, ALK, and PD-L1 inform targeted therapy and immunotherapy decisions. Key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Foundation Medicine, Guardant Health.The rise in NSCLC prevalence and precision medicine initiatives is driving demand for rapid, accurate biomarker tests, including liquid biopsy and NGS-based panels.Competitive OutlookThe cancer biomarkers market is highly competitive, driven by diagnostics companies, pharmaceutical giants, and genomics innovators. Post-2024, competition focuses on precision medicine, companion diagnostics, and multi-cancer early detection (MCED) panels.Key players include Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, and Abbott Laboratories, offering diverse molecular diagnostics portfolios, liquid biopsy solutions, and biomarker discovery platforms.Roche leverages synergies between diagnostics and pharma to accelerate drug development.Thermo Fisher strengthens its position through NGS platforms, assay breadth, and acquisitions.Illumina drives biomarker discovery with high-throughput genomic sequencing and strategic partnerships.QIAGEN develops PCR- and NGS-based assays with strong pharma collaborations.Abbott offers extensive protein and genetic biomarker tests with global distribution.Smaller players like Genomic Health and bioMérieux focus on niche areas such as prognostic assays and tumor-specific markers. 