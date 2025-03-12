THE EU FAB 6 INVITES TO EXPLORE EUROPEAN CULINARY EXCELLENCE THROUGH EXCLUSIVE TASTING BOXES

The EU Fab 6 Table The EU Fab 6

An initiative to showcase PDO and PGI European deli meats and wines paired with traditional British dishes

ROMA, ITALY, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EU Fab 6 is delighted to introduce UK journalists to the rich diversity and exceptional quality of European PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products through a series of exclusive tasting boxes. Carefully curated to highlight the finest European deli meats and wines, these boxes offer a fresh and innovative perspective on how these premium ingredients can be seamlessly integrated into classic British dishes, creating a unique and elevated culinary experience.Each tasting box features iconic deli meats such as Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, Zampone Modena PGI and Cotechino Modena PGI, alongside a carefully selected range of PDO wines, including wines from the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac region in France, Garnacha wines from Spain, and wines from Abruzzo, in Italy. These exceptional products are paired with traditional British recipes to demonstrate how European flavors can transform familiar dishes into extraordinary moments of indulgence.For example, the classic Cornish pasty, a British favorite, is reimagined with finely diced Mortadella Bologna PGI, adding a rich, savory depth to the filling. Welsh rarebit, known for its creamy melted cheese on toast, takes on a new dimension with sliced Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, infusing the dish with a delicate yet robust Italian touch. Even the iconic Scotch egg is elevated by replacing the traditional sausage filling with the luxurious texture of Cotechino Modena PGI, creating an unforgettable twist on this classic snack. Finally, Bubble and squeak becomes even more delicious with the addition of slices of Zampone Modena PGI, a slow-cooked pork sausage that adds richness and flavor.The tasting boxes also include PDO wines, each carefully selected to complement and elevate the flavors of the dishes. For instance, the Campo de Borja PDO pairs beautifully with Beef Wellington. Its deep structure and flavors of dark fruit, oak, and spice harmonize with the tender beef, earthy mushroom duxelles, and buttery pastry, creating a perfect balance. Likewise, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo PDO is an ideal partner for Shepherd’s Pie, with its soft tannins and fruity notes complementing the hearty lamb and potatoes while its acidity refreshes the palate with every bite. As for the Haggis with Purée, it is perfectly paired with Cadillac PDO late harvest white wine, whose complexity pairs well with the spices and bring some structure to the dish."Our goal with this initiative is to inspire culinary creativity and celebrate the cultural exchange between European and British food traditions," says Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner) and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 project. "These tasting boxes are a testament to the versatility and excellence of PDO and PGI products, offering a taste of Europe's rich gastronomic heritage."In an era where food quality is paramount for consumers, choosing products with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels guarantees authenticity, quality, and sustainability. These labels ensure that the product comes from specific regions and meets high production standards, while also supporting local communities and culinary traditions. Opting for PDO and PGI means contributing to the preservation of a rich and diverse European gastronomic heritage, while promoting responsible agricultural practices. As part of this commitment, The EU Fab 6 tasting boxes are designed as a wider campaign to introduce European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines to new audiences, encouraging consumers to explore how these exceptional products, recognized for their quality and origin, can be incorporated into their everyday cooking.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 promotes the excellence of PDO and PGI products across the United Kingdom and Switzerland through educational events, tastings, and innovative campaigns. The initiative is supported by six renowned consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Website https://theeufab6.eu/ Facebook @theeufab6 Instagram @theeufab6 YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.