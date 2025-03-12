DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Coordination Group (TEXGRU) to Bolster Emergency UAS Operations

WILLIAMSBURG, VA - Christopher Todd, Jason Day, and Charles Werner (left to right) announce the DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Coordination Group (TEXGRU) at the 2025 DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety UAS National Conference. The DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Group TEXGRU Logo. College Station, TX - Captain Aaron Fritch of the Texas Department of Public Safety UAS Program briefs participants prior to the start of SAREX 2024 at the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

New AIRT non-profit program will unite public safety, government, and other operators of drones and related technology within the Lone Star state.

The implementation of TEXGRU represents a new chapter for the public safety unmanned aviation sector across Texas.” — Jason Day, Director of UAS, Texas Department of Public Safety

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRT , the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing the use of Drones For Goodand AAM for Good℠, today announced the DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Coordination Group ( TEXGRU ), a state-wide coordination group led by public safety UAS leaders with the non-profit mission of providing education, training, knowledge sharing, and emergency coordination among operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related technologies within the Lone Star state.TEXGRU represents an evolution of the current Texas Public Safety UAS Working group established by first responders several years ago. TEXGRU membership will be comprised of public safety members from law enforcement, the fire service, emergency management, transportation, and other government sectors, as well as critical infrastructure operations, the aviation industry, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders. There is no cost to become a member of TEXGRU for those who meet the basic qualifications posted via TEXGRU.org.“The implementation of TEXGRU represents a new chapter for the public safety unmanned aviation sector across Texas,” said Jason Day, Director of UAS for the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Co-Director of the DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Coordination Group. “Our goal is to ensure training standards, expand stakeholder coordination, and bolster capacity for how we respond to critical incidents, emergencies, and potential catastrophes across the state.”TEXGRU’s non-profit activities will include monthly coordination group calls for members, regional training workshops, and annual conference in the Austin area, and specialized support for stakeholders during pre-planned events and rapidly expanding incidents.On-demand advocacy and industry support will be provided to TEXGRU by the AUVSI Lone Star Chapter, the official Texas chapter of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). AIRT previously established a Memorandum of Understanding with AUVSI Lone Star for this purpose.“The TEXGRU mission is essential towards advancing the use of autonomous vehicle systems for public safety and emergencies,” said Adrian Doko, President of AUVSI Lone Star. “We wholeheartedly advocate for the expanded use of UAS by Texas public safety agencies and look forward to supporting this endeavor.”TEXGRU was announced today at the DRONERESPONDERS National Public Safety UAS Conference in Williamsburg, Virginia. TEXGRU represents the second state-level coordination group launched by AIRT. In 2021, AIRT announced the DRONERESPONDERS Florida Public Safety Coordination Group (FLOGRU) with a similar mission for Florida. Starting with just a few members, FLOGRU is now comprised of over 650 members representing more than 150 government agencies and related stakeholders. AIRT is projecting a similar trajectory for TEXGRU.“We are extremely excited about expanding the DRONERESPONDERS Coordination Group model to Texas,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director, AIRT. “Jason and the Texas team have already established an extremely solid working group foundation. Our mission is to now formalize, expand, and connect TEXGRU with the DRONERESPONDERS network of global public safety and emergency services professionals using UAS and associated technology to help improve outcomes for incidents and emergencies throughout Texas, across the U.S., and around the world.”Those interested in learning more about the DRONERESPONDERS Texas Public Safety Coordination Group program and how they can get involved in TEXGRU are invited to visit texgru.org for additional information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.