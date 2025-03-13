Semiconductor Market to Surpass USD 2062.59 Billion by 2032

Semiconductor Market

The global Semiconductor Market Size is projected to reach USD 2062.59 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, 2024-2032

Growing Demand for IoT, AI Integration and Wireless Communicating Products to Propel the Market Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The semiconductor market size is projected to grow from USD 681.05 billion in 2024 to USD 2062.59 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2032. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Semiconductor Market Forecast, 2024-2032.”Factors such as the rising consumption of consumer electronics and the emerging usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand for faster and advanced memory chips will increase the footprint of the market.Get Free Sample Research PDF:Key Industry DevelopmentSK Hynix launched the world’s first 128-layer NAND Consumer PCIe NVMe SSD toward its product line. This move is expected to increase the firm’s presence in the U.S.LIST OF TOP GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANIES:• Broadcom, Inc. (U.S.)• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)• Intel Corporation (U.S.)• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.)• Taiwan Semiconductors (Taiwan)• Micron Technology (U.S.)• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)• NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)• Qualcomm (U.S.)• SK Hynix (South Korea)• Texas Instruments (U.S.)• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)Key Takeaways• Semiconductor Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 2062.59 billion by 2032• Provides multi-chip packages with high capacity RAM and AI-trained embedded or mobile devices for use at the periphery and in the cloud.• Additionally, the nation is renowned for producing integrated circuits that are small in size and powered by cutting-edge technology, offering the market lucrative development opportunities.• The necessity of working from home is notably rising across developed and developing economies, thus enhancing the demand across this application segment.• Semiconductor Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 308.95 Billion in 2023Ask For Customization:Drivers & Restraints• Increasing Consumption of Consumer Electronics & Rising Demand for ICs to Augment Growth• Factors such as rising consumption of consumer electronics, increasing disposable income, and rapidly growing population will boost the semiconductor market growth during the forecast period.• Additionally, rising urbanization & rising products by industry leaders will increase the footprint of the market.• Also, rising demand for Integrated Circuits (ICs) and rising technological advancements will fuel the growth of the market.• However, shifting global trade practices are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, tariff disruptions will limit the growth of the market.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific to Hold Dominance due to Rising Adoption of High-End TechnologyAsia Pacific will witness the largest semiconductor market share during the forecast period due to increased adoption of technology and decreasing minimum electronic prices. Additionally, rising technological advancements and integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and LTE will further fuel the growth of the market. Also, the presence of key market players in the region will increase the footprint of the market.North America will occupy a considerable market share in terms of global contribution, owing to rising R&D activities and increasing expenditure.Europe will witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to the expanding telecom & automotive industry along with rising investment opportunities. Additionally, rising demand for advanced devices & components combined with rising electronic consumption will drive the market.Report CoverageThe Semiconductor Market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the market by integrating critical market trends such as drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints. An overview of the global aspect of the market is also provided along with regional analysis. Segments and subsegments of the market are also explained. Additionally, factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner are also mentioned.Access Full Report-Competitive LandscapeProduct Development & Rising R&D Activities to Push Dominant Players Toward Higher ValueThe semiconductor industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players. Dominant players are aiming to compete for a higher market share by introducing novel products to their portfolios. Additionally, increased spending towards R&D activities will ensure that consumers are being constantly introduced to the latest generation of products.About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their business.Related Reports Electronic Components Market Size, Share Report, 2032 CCTV Camera Market Size, Share Report, 2032

