Global Cassava Market Forecast to Reach USD 202.90 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 5.33% CAGR (2026-2034)

The cassava market is led by key companies such as Thai Wah Public Co. Ltd., Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, Matna Foods Ltd., Avebe U.A and more.

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassava is extensively used in the production of flour, starch, chips, pellets, and ethanol, making it a critical raw material for food manufacturers and industrial processors. Its adaptability to poor soil conditions and resistance to drought have positioned cassava as a reliable crop in regions facing climate variability. Increasing demand for gluten-free products, clean-label ingredients, and plant-based food alternatives continues to reinforce the importance of cassava-based derivatives across global markets. The expanding utilization of cassava starch in food processing, paper manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuel production is further supporting market growth. Rising population levels and increasing consumption of processed foods are also contributing to steady demand for cassava and its by-products.The global cassava market has emerged as a vital segment within the agricultural and food processing industries, driven by its versatility, resilience, and growing application across food, feed, and industrial sectors. Cassava, a starchy root crop widely cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions, plays a critical role in ensuring food security and supporting value-added processing industries. The global cassava market size was valued at USD 127.56 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 133.93 billion in 2026 to USD 202.90 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cassava-market-114890 Market TrendsA key trend shaping the cassava market is the rising demand for cassava-derived starch and flour as functional ingredients. Cassava starch is increasingly used as a thickener, stabilizer, and binder due to its neutral taste and excellent viscosity properties. Growing awareness of gluten intolerance and the increasing preference for gluten-free diets have strengthened the demand for cassava flour in bakery and food formulations.Another notable trend is the expansion of agro-processing infrastructure in emerging economies. Investments in modern cassava processing facilities are improving product quality, reducing post-harvest losses, and enabling large-scale commercialization. Additionally, increasing interest in cassava-based ethanol and industrial starch applications is supporting long-term market expansion.Market Competitive LandscapeThe global cassava market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of multinational corporations and regional players focusing on production expansion, processing efficiency, and product innovation. Leading companies are actively investing in capacity expansion, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and meet growing global demand.Thai Wah Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)Roquette Frères (France)Emsland Group (Germany)Premium Cassava Product Limited (Nigeria)Matna Foods Ltd. (Nigeria)Avebe U.A. (Netherlands)Tropicana Starch Co. Ltd. (Thailand)Tapioca Vietnam Company (Cyprus International Co. Ltd.) (Vietnam)Market SegmentationThe cassava market is segmented based on -By Product Type (Cassava Roots, Cassava Chips, Cassava Flour, Cassava Starch, and Others)By Nature (Conventional and Organic)By Form (Fresh and Processed)By End-Use (Food & Beverages [Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Beverages, and Others], Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Animal Feed, Paper & Textiles, and Other Industrial Use and Food Service Providers)Speak To Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cassava-market-114890 Key TakeawaysSteady market growth supported by food and industrial demandCassava starch remains the dominant product segmentProcessing capacity expansion improves market efficiencyEmerging economies play a crucial role in global supplyStrategic partnerships drive competitive advantageMarket Regional InsightsAsia Pacific holds a leading position due to large-scale cultivation, favorable climatic conditions, and strong processing infrastructure. Africa remains a major producer and consumer, supported by cassava’s role as a staple food crop. Europe and North America continue to record stable demand, driven primarily by industrial starch applications.Future Market ScopeThe cassava market is expected to benefit from rising demand for sustainable agricultural raw materials. Advances in processing technology, improved crop yields, and increased utilization across bio-based industries are likely to enhance future growth prospects throughout the forecast period.Key Industry DevelopmentsIn November 2025, AVC Investment Co., Ltd. announced plans to establish a USD 25 million agro-industrial facility in Kampong Thom, Cambodia, focused on processing cassava into flour and chips.In June 2025, a joint venture between AGRANA Stärke GmbH and INGREDION Germany GmbH was formed to expand starch production in Romania, with a planned investment of EUR 35 million to strengthen regional starch supply capabilities.

