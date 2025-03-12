Orlando Plastic Surgeon Outlines Most Popular Liposuction Treatment Areas

Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, a top-rated Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Orlando, highlights the most popular regions for selective fat removal via liposuction.

As cosmetic surgery continues to grow in demand, liposuction has emerged as one of the most frequently performed procedures in the country — even overtaking breast augmentation as the most popular plastic surgery for three years in a row, according to the 2023 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. This method of isolated fat removal is considered long-lasting, predictable, and less invasive than comparable body sculpting procedures. One of the primary benefits of liposuction is its versatility and ability to treat virtually any region of the body with natural-looking results.Some of the most popular treatment sites for liposuction include areas like the neck, abdomen, upper arms, inner thighs, hips, flanks, and mid-back. The region around the neck and chin (often called the submental area) is particularly popular for fat reduction, effectively slimming the appearance of the face and eliminating a "double chin." Liposuction to the abdomen and midsection is also a common goal, especially for patients who have had children and want to restore a flatter belly. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, founder and lead plastic surgeon at Orlando-based The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, also highlights the upper arms and hips as areas prone to localized fat buildup as the result of aging and pregnancy. Many patients also enlist surgery to smooth common bulges like "love handles," "muffin tops," or a "bra bulge."Whether you're interested in liposuction to resculpt the face or body, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani advises scheduling an initial consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to learn the full scope of what's possible with selective fat removal. Liposuction can provide powerful results but may not be right for everyone, so it's important to speak with a cosmetic surgeon about your concerns and expectations for the final results.About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACSDr. Jon Paul Trevisani is an aesthetic plastic surgeon who specializes in cosmetic procedures like breast augmentation, tummy tuck surgery, and mastopexy, among other treatment options. Based in the Orlando and Maitland area, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani has been in practice for 30 years and is featured in several different publications and media outlets, including his distinction as one of "America's Top Physicians in Plastic Surgery" in the Guide to America's Top Physicians. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of numerous regional and national professional organizations, such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the Florida Medical Association, and The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS).

