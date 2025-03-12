TAJ Holding Group Establishes Audit Committee to Strengthen Governance and Transparency

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is pleased to announce the establishment of its Audit Committee, reinforcing the company’s commitment to corporate governance, financial transparency, and risk management. The committee will be chaired by an independent director and will be composed entirely of independent members, ensuring impartial oversight and accountability.“Strong governance is the foundation of sustainable growth. The establishment of the Audit Committee marks a significant step in enhancing transparency, risk management, and financial discipline across TAJ Holding Group. This initiative aligns with our long-term vision of building a world-class organization that upholds the highest standards of integrity and corporate responsibility.” – Omar Abdulaziz Henaidy, Founder & Group CEO of TAJ Holding Group.Role of the Audit CommitteeThe Audit Committee will play a critical role in:Overseeing financial reporting to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.Monitoring risk management and internal control frameworks.Reviewing audit findings and ensuring corrective actions are implemented.Enhancing accountability and transparency in financial decision-making.Providing independent oversight of the internal audit function.To further support this initiative, TAJ Holding Group is hiring a full-time Internal Auditor who will report directly to the Audit Committee, reinforcing independence in internal auditing processes and strengthening governance practices across the Group.Commitment to Best Practices in Corporate GovernanceThe formation of the Audit Committee is part of TAJ Holding Group’s broader strategy to align with global best practices in governance and financial oversight. This step further enhances the company’s credibility with investors, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies, ensuring long-term stability and responsible business practices.About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its tagline "Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth," TAJ Holding Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

