Busy Boys Roofing Crowned As Surrey's Top Roofing Professionals For Six Consecutive Years By ThreeBestRated®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Boys Roofing, a trusted name in Surrey's construction industry, has been officially recognized as one of the ThreeBestRated® roofing companies—a prestigious designation that celebrates six years of unparalleled excellence in the roofing industry.
ThreeBestRated®, which uses a rigorous analysis process to evaluate businesses based on comprehensive criteria including customer satisfaction, service quality, and local reputation, has once again confirmed Busy Boys Roofing's exceptional standing in the community.
Receiving the award as one of the top roofing companies in Surrey is a milestone that Mike and his team hold in high regard. “It makes me and my team very proud and honored to be named the best in the business for the last 6 years,” Mike says.
“We always strive to ensure our clients are fully satisfied with our services because they have put their trust in us.”
Busy Boys Roofing - A Name Synonymous With Hard Work
Nestled in the heart of Surrey, Busy Boys Roofing stands as a testament to innovation, family commitment, and unwavering dedication to craft for over three decades. Mike founded the company in 1994, with customer satisfaction and meaningful work as his core objective. He named the company, “Busy Boys Roofing,” inspired by his incredibly busy days when he enjoyed being on the go.
The name perfectly reflects his passion for hard work, dedication, and the drive to keep moving forward in the roofing industry.
Roofing for Surrey’s Challenging Climate
As stated earlier, Busy Boys Roofing prioritizes client satisfaction. This can be seen in their commitment to using products and materials that are highly resistant to Surrey's harsh weather conditions. For all their roofing projects, they use highly resistant materials such as asphalt shingles, synthetic underlayment, and anti-rust painted metal—which not only increase the longevity but also provide a significant protection against seasonal extremes.
They also select materials that are resistant to cracking, expanding and contracting during summer. What’s more, they incorporate proper ventilation to help remove moisture in the winter, while keeping the space cooler in the summer. This approach helps Busy Boys’ clients receive roofing solutions that are built for durability and longevity.
Emergency Response
With a dedicated approach to emergency roofing repairs, the Busy Boys team emphasizes immediate action. “When I see a call, I will go to the site, and inspect the roof and the damages. If repairs need to be done immediately, I will call for my team.” From personally inspecting damages to mobilizing resources for rapid responses, they ensure that homeowners can feel secure, knowing their property is in good hands.
Innovation Meets Tradition
The roofing industry continues to evolve, and Busy Boys Roofing stays ahead of the curve, by adapting to new developments and technological advancements.
>> Drones for Inspection: One of the most significant advancements is the use of drones for roof inspections. “It is safer and more efficient when assessing the roof,” added Mike.
>> The Rise in Metal Roof: Metal roofing is gaining popularity, not just for its durability but also for its aesthetic appeal. “We use metal for the lower visible portions of a home to enhance the beauty of the house, while maintaining structural integrity.”
>> Sustainable Roofing Practices: With a growing demand for sustainability, Busy Boys put importance on using eco-friendly products and materials to minimize environmental impact.
>> Renewable Roofing with Solar Power: What's more, they use solar-powered ventilation systems. This helps homeowners to reduce the costs of bills and property’s carbon footprint.
A Memorable Project to be Cherished Forever!
Beyond technical expertise, Busy Boys Roofing is defined by their heart. Mike fondly remembers one of the projects he completed in Vancouver in 1999. During the work, he received an urgent call, saying that his wife was in labor with their first child. He immediately rushed to be by her side. Days later, when he returned to the job site, he had a heartfelt surprise that an elderly homeowner had knitted a pair of mittens for his newborn daughter.
“Now whenever I drive past that area, I always remember that day. Well, that is a very memorable story,” Mike shared his voice filled with nostalgia.
It was a touching gesture that perfectly reflects the deep, personal connections Busy Boys Roofing builds with their clients.
About Busy Boys Roofing
Busy Boys Roofing holds all the necessary certifications. They offer residential, commercial & multi-family roofing, skylights, and gutters services through their superior craftsmanship, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier roofing solutions that meet the highest professional standards. For more information, visit busyboysroofing.com.
