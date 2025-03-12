A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award Announces Final Call for Last Entries Until March 2025

Franchising Awards 2025

Distinguished Service Design Competition Opens Last Entry Period for Service Designers and Strategic Consultants Worldwide

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition recognizing excellence in service design and strategic innovation, has announced its final call for last entries until March 30, 2025. The competition, established in 2008, provides a platform for service designers , consulting firms, and organizations to showcase their innovative service solutions and strategic design excellence on a global stage.The competition addresses the growing importance of human-centered design and service innovation in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. Recent laureate Leafer Circular Design earned recognition for their groundbreaking Leakage Awareness Consulting Workshop, demonstrating how strategic service design can create tangible positive impact while advancing sustainability goals. The award particularly celebrates designs that enhance user experience, optimize service delivery, and contribute to societal well-being.Entry categories encompass a broad spectrum of service design disciplines, including strategic design, business model innovation, customer experience design, interaction design, and organizational design. The competition welcomes submissions from service designers, strategic consultants, business designers, and innovation managers worldwide. Participants may submit works created within the past decade, with entries accepted through a two-stage process involving preliminary scoring followed by nomination.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria focus on innovation in service delivery, user experience enhancement, sustainability, accessibility, efficiency, scalability, and technological integration. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on established metrics, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the prestigious trophy, winner's certificate, and lifetime license to use the A' Design Award Winner Logo. Additional benefits encompass international exhibition opportunities, inclusion in the yearbook publication, extensive PR campaigns, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award serves a vital role in advancing service design excellence and fostering innovation that benefits society. By recognizing and promoting outstanding service design solutions, the competition aims to inspire the creation of more efficient, sustainable, and user-centric services that enhance quality of life and contribute to societal progress.Interested parties may learn more about the competition, submission requirements, and benefits at:About A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design AwardThe A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award stands as a highly regarded international competition recognizing excellence in service design innovation. The award provides a platform for service designers, agencies, and organizations to demonstrate their capabilities in creating impactful service solutions. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the competition aims to identify and celebrate designs that advance service quality, enhance user experience, and contribute to societal well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition represents a prestigious international juried design competition organized annually in Como, Italy. Established in 2008, the competition advances the appreciation of good design worldwide through a fair and ethical platform open to participants from all countries and territories. The award program aims to foster the creation of superior products and projects that benefit society through its comprehensive evaluation methodology and blind peer-review process. Central to its mission is the goal of creating positive impact through design excellence, celebrating innovations that enhance quality of life and contribute to a better future. Interested parties may explore past laureates and learn more at https://metadesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.