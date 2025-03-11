Submit Release
PHOTO GALLERY: Army Reserve Soldiers at 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team Pastry Event

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley, U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team, 364th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), celebrates after being awarded a gold for her pastry event for Team USA at the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 3rd 2025. International Teams representing France, Great Britain, Germany and USA compete in various categories from pastry to hot food challenges to determine which International Team wins.

Distribution channels: Military Industry


